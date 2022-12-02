SHOP THE SCENES HUGE DEBUT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE RECORD-BREAKING PREMIERE OF YELLOWSTONE

SHOPTHESCENES.COM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED WITH THE #1 SHOW ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK AND CONTINUES TO GROW

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce pioneer Jill Martin and 101 Studios launched their joint venture SHOPTHESCENES.COM and it was a rousing success, definitively redefining Entertainment Commerce. YELLOWSTONE not only drew the biggest viewership in the show's history, but their fans also virtually stepped on to the set and purchased everything from Rip's cowboy hat to Beth's iconic faux-fur jacket to John Dutton's office chair to the authentic dinnerware that the Duttons dine with. "SHOP THE SCENES has been a dream for so long that seeing it all come together, after launching two weeks ago, has been truly surreal," said Jill Martin. "We always thought fans would embrace this concept but seeing it take off has been so exciting". The site had over 10,000 visitors per minute at times. On average fans spent over 6 minutes engaged with the site and bought everything from $20 hats and tees to $3200 furniture pieces (John Dutton's office chair.) SHOP THE SCENES has had a waitlist since Labor Day for many items including a Pierre Cadault suitcase from EMILY IN PARIS, Rip's wedding ring from YELLOWSTONE and has sold out of the EMILY IN PARIS inspired French clutch. The SHOP THE SCENES customer base tripled over the YELLOWSTONE launch weekend and has grown exponentially since then. SHOP THE SCENES also saw that their audience wasn't just one age group but cut across many generations and geographic locations. "That has been the most exciting detail for me," said 101 CEO and YELLOWSTONE Executive Producer David Glasser. "SHOP THE SCENES showed that people from 25 to 65 are watching and shopping. We saw huge sales numbers from Texas, New York, California, and New England. Americans of all walks of life want to dress, decorate, and live the cowboy culture".

SHOP THE SCENES worked with Flowcode, the Direct to Consumer Company™, to create a custom clapperboard QR code for viewers to have instant access to shop looks directly from the set. Next up for the site is the premiere of EMILY IN PARIS and TODAY holiday items in December.

About 101 Studios

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. 101 empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883" and the upcoming "George & Tammy," "Tulsa King," "Lioness" and "Bass Reeves." 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports past, present and future. Upcoming projects include "Paradise Found" based on the true story of high school football coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries "Covers," a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time. SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include "The Current War: Director's Cut," the Sundance Audience award winner "Burden" as well as the family comedy "The War with Grandpa."

About Jill Martin:

Entrepreneur and Emmy Award-winning television personality, Jill Martin is a Lifestyle Contributor for the Today Show, Host of Shop Today with Jill Martin, and a New York Times bestselling author. Jill has had a lifestyle brand on QVC for over a decade aimed at bringing consumers accessible elegance.

About Flowcode:

Flowcode is The Direct To Consumer Company™, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security, and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider by over 70% of the Fortune 500 companies.

