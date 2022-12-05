AWP, Backed by Kohlberg & Co., Announces Strategic Acquisitions of MOTPlans, LLC and CrossRoads, LP

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Area Wide Protective ("AWP"), America's leading safety company supporting utility, broadband and infrastructure upgrades and expansion, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two leading traffic control providers: MOTPlans, LLC, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and CrossRoads, LP, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The combined company will serve national, regional and local customers through a network of 144 facilities across 28 states and eastern Canada. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

This enhanced portfolio offers customers a single source for comprehensive safety solutions

Together, AWP, MOTPlans and CrossRoads will deliver unprecedented scale, expertise, technology, product and service solutions to manage customers' complex safety needs, from planning to execution. The acquisitions strengthen AWP's existing leadership in maintenance of traffic (MOT) planning, safety equipment sales and rental, and installation services. This enhanced portfolio offers customers a single source for comprehensive safety solutions and positions the combined company for further growth in existing geographic markets. Upon completing the transactions, the combined company will continue to be led by Rob Sehnert, AWP president and chief executive officer.

"AWP is pleased to add the MOTPlans and CrossRoads teams to our growing family of safety brands," Sehnert said. "Our combined capabilities will ensure customers have access to the most robust safety solutions and talent in our industry. Both share AWP's commitment to creating a safer environment for progress in communities nationwide."

Sattya Sukhu, president of MOTPlans added, "I am proud of what our team has achieved in improving the safety of workers and motorists on Florida's roads and look forward to working with AWP to deliver the next generation of safety innovations to customers throughout the Southeast."

Mark Lewis, partner of CrossRoads shared, "We started our company with one thing in mind: customers. AWP shares this same mindset, and we are excited to enter a new phase of growth as we work together to provide customers with the most comprehensive safety solutions in the industry."

About Area Wide Protective

As North America's leader in professional traffic management, Area Wide Protective Inc., (AWP) protects the public and the people who make infrastructure possible. AWP's network of brands includes Safety First, Statewide Safety Systems, Trafficade Service Companies, Advantage Barricade & Roadmarks, Traffic Safety Rentals and Northwest Traffic Services. The company's capabilities include work zone flagging, design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rental and 24/7 support. AWP employs 6,800 team members across 28 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.

