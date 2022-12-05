Six-Time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen and Orange Comet Team Up to Celebrate Hall of Famer's Legacy with Exclusive Metawear Digital Sneakers Collaboration

Leading Web3 entertainment company marks its foray into the digital and wearable fashion world with launch of its "Metawear" business and Cørrupted bots, kicking off with Scottie Pippen collection which will attract fans with first-of-its-kind animations, personal experiences, limited-edition footwear and unparalleled digital wearables for the future

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a leading Web3 entertainment company, today announces its collaboration with basketball legend Scottie Pippen, celebrating the Hall of Famer's love for the game and his passion for sneakers. This original, dynamic, and limited edition collection marks Orange Comet's debut into digital wearable fashion. The virtual wearable cross-platform sneakers combined with exciting utility introduces web3 and sneakerhead audiences to digital wearables for the future with "Metawear."

Orange Comet's uber design team has created a series of unique worlds where digital and physical wearables will be born from: Modern Day, Futurist, Transcendent, and Planetary. Each NFT sneaker will not only feature Orange Comet's signature 3D animations, but it will also be built as a Metaverse-Ready digital asset – ready to be worn in just about any ecosystem.

This special limited collection, dropping December 20th on OpenSea, will consist of only 1000 pairs of Pippen Sneaker NFTs, known as the SP33 Collection. Inspired by Pippen's incredible legacy, the company continues to elevate fan experiences — in and out of the metaverse — uniting one of the greatest NBA players of all time with fans in innovative and interactive ways never seen before.

"I'm so excited to bring my fans a newfound way to be part of my life, my basketball career, and my love of sneakers through this special NFT collaboration with Orange Comet," said Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. "I'm deeply committed to staying connected with audiences everywhere and the metaverse is making that possible by enabling unique and out-of-the-box moments that bring people into my world on a personal level. This is such an interesting time in culture and it's been an eye-opening journey learning about web3, and then getting to work with Orange Comet's creative team to launch this special and personal collection that speaks to the future of fan engagement and sneaker culture."

This exclusive partnership with Pippen highlights Orange Comet's first foray into the fashion space as the company is making significant investments in its "Metawear" business to be known as Orange Comet Cørrupted, which will include HardWear for physical products and SoftWear for digital products, digital wearables, and digital experiences. Cørrupted wear will feature extraordinary one-of-a-kind wearables and in partnership with some of the biggest collaborations the industry has ever seen.

"As Orange Comet enters the digital wearables space in a significant way, we couldn't be more thrilled to have our first collaboration with one of the NBA's most celebrated players and mega sneakerhead, Scottie Pippen," said Dave Broome, CEO and co-founder of Orange Comet. "Anyone who has followed Scottie over his legendary career knows that he brings passion to everything he takes on and as a company striving to deliver the best creative content for the Web3 space, it was a perfect marriage from 'jump ball'. This partnership fuses the hip and inspiring underground sneakerhead subculture with the sport of basketball, bringing a new opportunity to engage Scottie's fans, the sneaker community and collectors of digital wearables in ways they never could imagine."

Announced by Scottie Pippen on December 1, the collection combines Pippen's love for sneakers, his basketball legacy, and his curiosity into web3 through the creation of his first metawear sneaker line with Orange Comet. All 1000 sneaker NFT holders will receive metaverse ready digital assets—ready to be worn in many different virtual ecosystems—plus additional utility benefits. Accompanying each pair of sneakers is a mystery box that can be claimed by each holder, which will be unlocked in 2023 for those who hold on to it until the future reveal. The mystery box is intended to be a work-of-art, all on its own. Additionally, all 1000 owners of these metawear sneakers will get Allow List access to Orange Comet's Cørrupted physical and digital wearables coming in 2023.

The collection features exciting premium and rare utility. One (1) NFT holder (plus their one guest) will get a VIP hometown tour with Scottie Pippen to see where the legacy started. The experience includes a private dinner with the NBA legend. Two (2) NFT holders (each with a guest) at random will receive a private golf outing with Scottie Pippen that includes a lunch after the 18 exciting holes. Thirty-three (33) NFTs holders will be randomly selected to receive a pair of physical sneakers autographed by Scottie, and additional thirty-three (33) holders will receive a QR Code to redeem $100 off any purchase from a notable sneaker lifestyle brand.

Currently, fans can sign up for exclusive early access to this NFT collection via the Scottie Pippen Allow List on ScottiePippenNFTs.com. In addition to early access, three hundred and thirty three (333) allowlist members' wallets will be randomly selected to receive a future free special edition Pippen NFT basketball presented in a state-of-the-art glass case, a true masterpiece on its own, designed by Orange Comet, gifted from Scottie Pippen to his allowlist members.

Finally come March 2023, Orange Comet will be fully releasing Cørrupted sentient bots, programmable NFTs that will enhance fans' ability to be part of some of the biggest collabs in the wearables space. Cørrupted bots will bring you to new dimensions of digital and physical wearables inspired by categories including, Celestial, Transcendent, Futurist, Planetary and of course, Modern Day.

For the latest information and early looks at these sneaker designs, fans can visit Orange Comet's Scottie Pippen NFT collection at ScottiePippenNFTs.com. They can also now sign up there to stay informed on the latest news surrounding this one-of-a-kind partnership and follow on social media @OrangeCometNFT.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is an industry leading Web3 entertainment company, creating premium content along with technology that visually blurs the lines between the real world and the virtual world. We are building communities and developing ecosystems in Web3 gaming, NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences for global audiences and fanbases attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture. Our mission is to lead the charge in Web3 entertainment by engaging fans in ways they've never imagined, driven by superb content creation. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran TV and Film producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT SCOTTIE PIPPEN

One of basketball's most talented, versatile and successful players of all-time, Scottie Pippen helped lead the Chicago Bulls to NBA championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998, a dominant run that is widely considered to be one of sports' greatest dynasties. Pippen was born in Arkansas, the youngest of 12 children. He walked on at Central Arkansas, an NAIA school, and was drafted fifth overall in the 1987 NBA Draft. A two-time Olympic gold medalist (1992, 1996), Pippen was named one of the NBA's 50 Greatest Players of all-time in 1996 and inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. His memoir, UNGUARDED, written with Michael Arkush, was published in 2021 and earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Pippen, who is represented by WME, lives in the Los Angeles area and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ScottiePippen.

