YES ENERGY ADDS LIVE POWER PROPRIETARY GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION DATA FOR NEW YORK AND NEW ENGLAND INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATORS

Energy Market Data Leader Launches 60-Second Data Service to its Market-leading Power Market Platform, Creating Most Comprehensive Coverage Available

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Energy, a leader in North American power market data, is now delivering comprehensive 60-second New York (NYISO) and New England (ISO New England) generation and transmission data through its Live Power solution–the most comprehensive coverage available from any data vendor.



With the US grid facing unprecedented risk this winter, this state-of-the-art coverage enables two power markets with very high price exposure to cold weather conditions to navigate continuous change. This coverage surpasses anything available on the market and delivers immediate value to Yes Energy Live Power customers to make day-ahead and real-time trade decisions.



"This is just the beginning," said Live Power President, Jack Farley. "Live Power will continue growing its plant and transmission coverage aggressively. As always, we will focus on monitoring new capacity additions that give our customers efficient access to important data to support their tough commercial decisions day-in and day-out."

Jack Farley, Live Power President (PRNewswire)

North American Reliability Corporation (NERC) officials recently warned that limited gas transportation capacity in New England could leave generators short this winter, impacting outages. Live Power's cutting-edge coverage helps power traders detect unforeseen plant supply issues in minutes, as well as track the production trends of critical supply resources.



Live Power data is integrated with Yes Energy's industry-leading data tools/services, including:

Map layer with the full suite of Yes Energy data sets and customizable alerts;

Hourly capacity factor tracking tool for the all monitored generation;

Pre-built dashboards with price, supply, demand, and Live Power analytics auto-updating throughout the day;

Industry-best database and API tools to import data directly to internal models and algorithms; and

Superior data quality and customer support.

Yes Energy announced its acquisition of Live Power earlier this year. North American power markets are highly complex and data-intensive, requiring decision makers to constantly incorporate more and faster data into their decision models. Yes Energy serves some of the most sophisticated market analysis firms in the world, including commodity traders, hedge funds, power marketers, utilities and power plant owners. They use Yes Energy to support the most important decisions they make every day. Live Power adds to Yes Energy's data catalog by measuring grid activity, a critical leading indicator of market moves and volatility.



For more information or to schedule a demo for Yes Energy's Live Power solution, please visit the Yes Energy website .

About Yes Energy

Yes Energy provides the most comprehensive, robust, and high-quality power market data and analytics tools available, empowering companies to navigate highly complex and dynamic power markets to maximize their bottom line.

Yes Energy aggregates and standardizes data from all Independent System Operators (ISOs), non-ISOs, and third-party partnerships, and that includes historical data from the inception of the markets. We offer this data in the format best suited for your business, whether that's through our powerful user interface, an API, Cloud, or Lake. Together, we help you make game-changing power market decisions. Learn more at www.yesenergy.com .

