Hard Rock Statement on Inaccurate Reporting on The Mirage

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are no current plans to cease operation of The Mirage and any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate. Yesterday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board unanimously recommended to the Nevada Gaming Commission that it approve Hard Rock International's licensure and acquisition of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

Hard Rock logo (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

This marks another milestone in a year's long process as Hard Rock International seeks all appropriate regulatory approvals in the closing of this historic transaction.

Contrary to news reports from Las Vegas media this morning, there are no plans at this time to close The Mirage. In fact, in response to a direct question during the December 7 Nevada Gaming Control Board Meeting about whether or not Hard Rock plans to close the property, Chairman James Allen specifically stated, "We do not have definitive plans to close the property at this time, but for full transparency, that could be an option a year and a half down the road."

Future plans for transforming The Mirage into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas are being developed. More news on our development plans are expected to be released in late 2023.

