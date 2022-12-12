Businessman, Philanthropist Tallarini Honored at Bond Street Awards 2022 in London

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Tallarini, the chairman of the World Baseball Network, will be honored at the 2022 Bond Street Awards, held at the House of Commons in London on December 14.

World Baseball Network Logo (PRNewswire)

Tallarini has enjoyed a successful career in the real estate industry in the United States. He is President and CEO of Real Property Investors, Inc., a real estate asset management and advisory firm with offices in Westchester County, N.Y., Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Uncasville, Conn, and a co-founder of Valuexpress, a nationwide commercial mortgage originator where he serves as Managing Director. His latest project, the World Baseball Network, was conceived by his son Matthew, and aims to provide English-language coverage of international baseball.

"It's a great honor to be here in London at the Bond Street Awards for 2022," Tallarini said. "My congratulations to all the other awardees."

Tallarini has also served as the co-founder and chairman of the Italian Language Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation where he raised funds and coordinated contributions from national organizations and the Republic of Italy that led to the 2011 reinstatement of the Advanced Placement program in Italian Language and Culture in American schools, which had been suspended in 2009. The Italian Government made Tallarini a Commander of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity, which recognizes Italian expatriates and foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to the reconstruction of Italy after World War II, in recognition of his efforts.

Having served as President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, sponsor of the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City, from 2006-09 and as Chairman of the Board from 2010-14, Tallarini also served as the General Chairman of the Columbus Weekend Celebration, including the Columbus Day Parade.

The Bond Street Awards are international awards that are presented to companies, entrepreneurs and managers whose business culture corresponds to the highest ethical and professional standards, who have distinguished themselves for their intuitions and skills, management, development, innovation and research. Awardees have significantly contributed to the development of an ethical business by demonstrating resourcefulness, creativity and commitment at the highest levels.

The World Baseball Network is an online media outlet that covers baseball around the world for fans in the United States and other English-speaking nations.

-www.worldbaseball.com-

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Baseball Network