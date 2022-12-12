Higginbotham Enters Universal City, Texas, with TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc.

The Largest Independent Broker in Texas Expands San Antonio Presence Northeast with Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc., an independent property/casualty insurance agency serving businesses and individuals in Universal City, Texas, has joined forces with Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as one of the largest independent brokers in the U.S. With the arrangement, TrustStar Insurance Services will have added ability to offer employee benefit services and HR outsourcing and consulting.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

Higginbotham , the largest independent broker based in Texas , expands San Antonio presence northeast with TrustStar

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match. The firm has three offices in San Antonio that share resources to increase their combined service power and reach in Central Texas. The deal with TrustStar Insurance marks its entry in Universal City.

"We saw in TrustStar a similar service philosophy as ours," said Jake Kirkpatrick, a managing partner of Higginbotham's Central Texas region. "They prioritize individual attention and personalization not just with customers' insurance coverage, but with their entire service experience so they get the support that's best suited for them. That's the model we want representing Higginbotham in Universal City."

TrustStar Insurance Services has provided commercial insurance for small to large businesses as well as personal insurance in Universal City, located 20 miles northeast of San Antonio, since 2015. It also serves customers in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

TrustStar Insurance Services Executive Vice President Jeff Carlson said, "Higginbotham's operating motto says it all: 'Lead with values and value leads.' Their people demonstrate honor and integrity with everyone they serve, from their clients to their own employees and even the community at large. It's a culture we want to be part of so we too can drive more value for the businesses and people we serve."

Higginbotham named Carlson a managing director, and he will continue leading the team from TrustStar Insurance Services in collaboration with Kirkpatrick to make Higginbotham's full service portfolio available to customers.

About TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated insurance agency in Universal City, Texas, TrustStar Insurance Services has been committed to providing quality property/casualty insurance to individuals and businesses since 1989. Rooted in its community, TrustStar Insurance Services gets to know customers one-on-one to provide individualized solutions designed to fulfill their needs, deliver an exceptional experience and earn their trust. Visit truststarinsure.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

