Parkland Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland") (TSX: PKI) announces that a dividend of $0.3250 per share will be paid on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 22, 2022. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022.

Suspended Enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan

On November 2, 2022, Parkland announced the suspension of its enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan for its common shares until further notice. As a result, shareholders will only receive future dividends in cash.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With over 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast Electric Vehicle charging.

Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, driven by scale and our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

