Scripps National Spelling Bee promotes former national spelling competitor to executive director

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Corrie Loeffler – a longtime Scripps National Spelling Bee executive and three-time national competitor – to executive director of the iconic educational program, effective Jan. 3.

Loeffler has served on the Scripps National Spelling Bee staff for 16 years, most recently as director of editorial programs and national partnerships for seven years. In that role, she led the development of all educational and contest materials for the storied academic competition across the school, regional and national levels. She also oversaw the administration of the national competition, including the live event and broadcast production, and was responsible for the Bee's strategic partnerships, including with Merriam-Webster.

"Corrie is a passionate and mission-oriented leader who has helped the Bee navigate key moments in its recent history," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "She has a deep reverence for spellers and for the importance of language as well as a nuanced understanding of the competition. As the Bee approaches its 100th anniversary, we know she will inspire spellers and Bee fans old and new."

Though Loeffler launched her career with the Bee in 2006, her spelling bee journey began in 1990 when her older brother, Paul, qualified for the national competition. She competed at the national level in 1994, 1995 and 1996 representing Merced County, California. She is the second Bee alumna to serve as its executive director.

"This program opened my eyes to the world when I was young and taught me how big I could dream," Loeffler said. "I was a speller, then a volunteer, then joined the Scripps National Spelling Bee team and have worked over the years to evolve the national competition. I have learned from everyone I've worked with, and in many ways, I have been studying my whole life for the Bee. I am humbled to lead this program as it teaches new generations of spellers to dream big."

Loeffler earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English language and literature from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. She resides in Cincinnati, home to the Scripps National Spelling Bee and Scripps' corporate headquarters. She replaces Dr. J. Michael Durnil, who resigned for family medical reasons in November.

The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held May 30-June 1, 2023, at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. More than 7 million people watched last year's national finals on ION and Bounce, which are part of Scripps' portfolio of free, over-the-air national networks, as well as streaming channels owned by Scripps Networks. The 2023 broadcast and streaming schedule will be available early next year.

The Bee is the nation's longest-running educational competition, having launched in 1925. The E.W. Scripps Company is the longtime steward of the competition.

The deadline for schools to enroll in the 2023 Spelling Bee is Jan. 31 for most regions; Check www.spellingbee.com to confirm your school's enrollment deadline. School bees are held throughout the fall and early 2023, and regional bees run Feb. 1 through March 31.

About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

