A Stunner is Born: All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Expected This January

Sporty New Design with Sleek Silhouette, Larger Wheels and Modern Interior

Most Fuel-Efficient Prius Ever with up to 57 MPG Combined Manufacturer Rating

More Powerful Hybrid System Delivers 60% More Horsepower with up to 196hp

Upgraded Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive Available

Toyota Audio Multimedia Standard with Available 12.3-inch Touchscreen

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 System Standard

DEL MAR, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Prius enters the 2023 model year as a completely transformed model. With a sleek new exterior design, a reimagined interior and an amped up hybrid powertrain, this new Prius is built for style, performance and efficiency. It is the hybrid reborn - without compromise.

Designed to capture drivers' hearts at first glance, this all-new 2023 Prius brings sporty style with a coupe-inspired shape. Its sleek silhouette, low roofline, smooth body panels and widened rear are proportionally balanced by available 19-inch wheels and the interior features a clean, modern design combined with high tech displays and ambient lighting. Altogether, it's a progressive, sporty new Prius, that's designed to inspire the senses.

Under the hood the 2023 Prius also shakes things up, with a larger 2.0L engine and a revised hybrid system that brings over 60% more combined system horsepower. For this new generation of Prius, output climbs to 196 net hp on AWD equipped models, increased from 121 hp in the prior generation, and 194 net hp on FWD equipped models, previously 121 hp. Maximum engine torque for this generation climbs nearly 16%, up from 120 to 139 lb.-ft. on all models. Torque on electric motor generator two, which drives the front wheels and regenerates the battery during braking, also increases by over 20% - climbing from 120 to 152 lb.-ft.

Prius makes its power gains while keeping it lean at the pump. In FWD models, the LE grade offers up to a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined rating, the best-ever for a Prius and the most fuel-efficient hybrid in production for model year 2023. The XLE and Limited grades offer up to 52 MPG combined. The AWD equipped LE grade delivers up to a manufacturer estimate 54 MPG combined rating, with the XLE and Limited grades are capable of up to 49 MPG combined. The AWD system also receives power upgrades, with 50% more torque in the rear motor, moving from 41 to 62 lb.-ft., and 40 horsepower (previously 7 hp).

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to carbon neutrality, the Prius is an iconic player in Toyota's effort to move "beyond zero." With nine hybrid models, soon to be 10 with the addition of the all-new Toyota Crown, two plug-in hybrid models, the new bZ4X battery electric vehicle and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota offers 14 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. As part of that lineup, the 2023 Prius will be the first Toyota vehicle to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, symbolizing Toyota's global effort to achieve carbon neutrality in its products, manufacturing and beyond.

The all-new 2023 Prius will be available in a choice of six colors, including Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red or Reservoir Blue. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling, will start at $27,450 for the LE grade. 2023 Toyota Prius models are expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in January 2023.

Sporty Yet Comfortable

Built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, the 2023 Prius brings a new look that's both cool and functional. The TNGA-C platform has a lower center of gravity, reduced weight and increased rigidity compared to the previous generation. The result? A wider stance and a lower driving position that feels nimble, yet comfortable.

Designed in Japan, the all-new Prius offers a style that is modern, progressive and smart from the inside out. This time it lowers the roofline 2-inches from the prior generation, for a more athletic look. Moving to the rear of the vehicle it is nearly 1-inch wider, adding a launch-ready flair to its modern style. Completing the low-slung feel is a hip point that is about one inch lower than the previous generation Prius.

With its piercing silhouette that evokes a level of aerodynamic flair, the 2023 Prius has a 0.27 Coefficient of Drag (Cd). Just like in previous generations, front grille shutters have been installed to optimize the inflow of air, contributing to cooling and aerodynamic performance. Aero stabilizing under body panels are also in place to reduce drag and road noise.

The larger wheels available on XLE and Limited also catch the eye – resulting in sport-inspired proportions that offer drivers added performance and handling. Coupled with the larger wheels are 11-inch brake rotors on the front and rear, adding one-inch to the prior generation model.

The interior also has an all-new look with a clean, modern design that minimizes eye and body movement. A new multi-information display is mounted directly in front of the driver to help keep eyes on the road and a standard 8-inch or available 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen is mounted within easy reach.

Drivers and passengers alike will enjoy increased comfort from improved seating construction. Designers have enlarged the area that comes in contact with the body on the seat bottom, creating a shape that disperses weight across the seats to reduce sitting pressure. For added comfort, the XLE grade includes standard heated seats, and the Limited grade adds standard heated and cooled seats, with optional heated rear seats.

And for a bit of fun, Toyota's design team has placed Easter eggs both inside and outside the vehicle. Secret locations with the Prius name, and other phrases, add a unique bit of detail to this new generation car. Exact locations are a mystery that only Prius drivers can solve.

A Driver's Hybrid

Under the hood of the 2023 Prius is the 5th generation hybrid powertrain, which pairs the inline M20A-FXS inline four-cylinder 2.0L gas engine with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. A new compact high-output/low-loss drive motor for the transaxle/motor uses a redesigned magnet and electromagnetic steel plate configuration, with two additional magnets for increased output.

The engine, working in concert with the electric motor (MG2), assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors (MG1 and MG2) to charge a lithium-ion battery. The result is an engaging acceleration experience with 194 combined hybrid system horsepower and an estimated 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds for Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) equipped models, a 26% improvement over the 9.8 second time of the outgoing FWD model.

Another boost to Prius' fuel efficiency comes from the Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system, which coordinates operation between the regenerative braking force of the electric motors and the hydraulic braking system force to provide optimal stopping power. By proactively using the electric motors to recover as much electrical energy as possible from the regenerative braking system, this extremely efficient cooperative control helps to maximize fuel economy.

An active hydraulic booster on the conventional (non-regenerative) braking system improves pedal feel and feedback for the driver. Brake Hold also comes standard, when engaged it is a convenient technology that reduces driver effort while waiting at a traffic light or while driving in heavy traffic. When the driver presses the accelerator, Brake Hold releases instantly.

Prius also offers EV mode, which allows the vehicle to be operated as a pure electric vehicle for short distances, depending upon certain conditions, such as battery charge level. This mode is useful for operating the vehicle in parking lots or indoor parking garages, for example. The Vehicle Proximity Notification feature alerts pedestrians of the vehicle's presence when running in battery mode. Drive modes include:

NORMAL: Allows the hybrid system to achieve an ideal combination of fuel economy and vehicle acceleration. The accelerator opening amount changes linearly in response to accelerator pedal operation.

ECO: Improves hybrid system efficiency by limiting power in response to light to moderate accelerator pedal input.

SPORT: Enhances dynamic performance and acceleration

AWD at the Ready

An updated Electronic On-Demand AWD system gives the new Prius the capability to deliver added traction for slippery road conditions while also offering exemplary fuel economy. The updated system uses a motor to drive the rear wheels, enabling stable driving performance when starting off, when driving on slippery road surfaces and to assist while cornering.

As on other Toyota Hybrids with AWD, like Highlander, RAV4 and Corolla, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Prius models have a 196 combined system horsepower and a manufacturer estimated 0-60 time of 7.0 seconds. The torque of the rear motor has also increased, moving from 41 lb.-ft. to 62 lb.-ft., a 50% improvement over the prior system.

A high-output IPM (Interior Permanent Magnet) motor that drives the rear wheels allows for a compact design that enhances the low traction road climbing performance and the stability when turning. The system works seamlessly and transparently, preemptively distributing driving force to the rear wheels to help suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. It also engages the rear motor in response to slippage at the front wheels and enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer.

The Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system performs precise electronic control of the front-rear torque distribution in accordance with the driving conditions to support start-off acceleration, handling, stability and fuel efficiency. This motor-driven AWD system is capable of efficiently using the battery power for driving the front and rear wheels. Data from the wheel speed sensors and G-force sensors is processed by the vehicle computer system and sent to the rear motor as electrical signals to control the rear wheel torque. The system provides the optimal front-rear torque distribution based on the vehicle speed and accelerator operation amount and performs control according to the conditions to allow stable driving.

Making the Grade

The 2023 Prius will be offered in three grades: LE, XLE and Limited. Standard colors include the all-new Cutting Edge and Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic and Reservoir Blue. Available premium paint colors include Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl. All Prius hybrid grades come in a choice of Front Wheel Drive or All Wheel Drive.

The LE grade has standard dark grey 17-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers, an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and 6-way adjustable fabric front seats in black or grey, with fabric in the rear. Additional standard features include six USB-c ports, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), SofTex steering wheel and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA). Optional features include Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB).

The XLE grade comes with everything on the LE grade and adds standard 19-inch alloy wheels and 8-way adjustable heated power driver's SofTex seat in standard in black or grey. It also comes with standard rain-sensing wipers, smart key, wireless charger and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking (PA w/AB). Available options include a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen display, fixed glass roof and Digital Key.

The Limited includes all standard LE and XLE features and adds a standard 12.3-inch JBL Premium Audio touchscreen display, fixed glass roof, SofTex heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, power rear liftback and Digital Key (which comes as part of the one-year trial to Toyota Remote Connect). Available options are Panoramic View Monitor, Digital Rearview Mirror, heated rear seats and Advanced Park, which executes necessary steering and braking controls and helps drivers navigate the vehicle into a selected parking space. It's capable of parallel parking and backing up into a perpendicular space by using a combination of cameras and sensors to recognize the vehicle's surroundings.

Convenient and Connected

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius is equipped with the tools to make life more convenient – thanks to the available 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. Prius drivers will also have the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the Prius has a standard Wi-Fi Connect 1-month trial that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Prius into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the Prius offers a JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the Limited grade only, with the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats enhancing the audio experience.

Each Prius offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Prius with Remote Connect capabilities. A one-year trial of Remote Connect comes on XLE and Limited grades equipped with the 12.3-inch display. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital key is also available with Remote Connect for the XLE and Limited Grades – making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more all from a smart phone.

Ready to handle all your device charging needs, the Prius is equipped with six USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two Type-C USB ports at the bottom of the center stack plus two more Type-C USB ports in the center console. For second-row passengers, two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

Convenience features are aplenty for Prius, too. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all grades. Safe Exit Assist, detects vehicles and bicycles approaching from the rear and alert an occupant when they exit the vehicle, helping to avoid or mitigate collisions with the door. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is available on all grades. A Panoramic View Monitor is available on Limited and provides a live rotating 360-degree view around the vehicle. Advanced Park is available on Limited, a hands-free system designed to assist you with parallel parking or backing into a parking space.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

For 2023, Prius will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. This suite of active safety systems includes the existing feature set available on the prior generation Prius but includes some additional enhancements and capabilities. This suite of safety features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to Prius and the Toyota Safety Sense package. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The rest of the Toyota Safety Sense feature set has been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. It also adds the capability to detect motorcyclists, in addition to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)*



LE LE AWD XLE XLE AWD Limited Limited

AWD MSRP* $27,450 $28,850 $30,895 $32,295 $34,465 $35,865 Optional

Features/MSRP Front and Rear Parking

Assist with Automatic

Braking ($35) Digital Key Capability**

($275)



12.3-inch Toyota Audio

Multimedia Display ($735)



Fixed Glass Roof ($1,000) Digital Rearview Mirror

($200)



Heated Rear Seats ($350) Packages/MSRP - - - -

Limited Premium

Package, includes

Advanced Park and

Panoramic View Monitor

($1,085) Available

Colors/Premium

Paint MSRP Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, Reservoir Blue Premium Paint: Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red ($425)

*MSRP excludes Dealer Processing and Handling of $1,095; Prices subject to change

** Remote Connect Subscription Required

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Toyota brand logo.

