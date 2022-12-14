Tara Helms, Head of Sustainability, Electrolux North America, named to 2022 Environment+Energy Leader 50 Honoree List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announced that North American Head of Sustainability Tara Helms has been named to the 2022 Environment+Energy Leader 50. This recognition acknowledges Helms' efforts to drive the company toward its sustainability goals.

"At Electrolux, sustainability is core to our strategy, not an after-thought," said Helms. "Running a business and making the world sustainable for future generations can co-exist. It is an honor for our team to be recognized for making a difference and for our commitment to shape living for the better."

Electrolux has long been a globally recognized leader in sustainability and is focused on sustainable product design, energy efficiency and innovative solutions that eliminate food waste, make food last longer and have faster cooking times. The company has also set ambitious 2030 sustainability targets, including becoming circular and climate-neutral in its operations.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Environment+Energy Leader 50 recognizes those environment and energy "doers" who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management.

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux had sales of nearly $15 billion and employed 52,000 people around the world. In 2021, Electrolux North America had sales of nearly $5 billion and employed 12,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About Environment+Energy Leader

For fifteen years, Environment+Energy Leader (https://www.environmentalleader.com) has provided news, best practices and research that has influenced environment, energy and sustainability conversations–and powered decision-making. We have a wide range of professional resources, including our website, newsletters, awards programs, webinars, reports, white papers and conferences to help you tackle environment and energy management challenges in order to reduce costs, increase efficiency and minimize resource waste. Nominations for the E+E 50 are made by Environment+Energy Leader (https://www.environmentalleader.com) readers and others that work in the industry, are vetted and then Environment+Energy Leader team and a select group of advisors from the industry make the final Honoree selections.

