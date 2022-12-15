Fathom Events and The Pinkfong Company Announce Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert To Make its Big Screen Debut in the U.S.

The Global Phenomenon Pinkfong and Baby Shark Returning To Movie Theaters With New Song-Filled Adventures on January 28 & 29, 2023

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, is partnering with Fathom Events to debut its highly-anticipated cinematic special, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert, at movie theaters across the U.S. This feature-length film will arrive in theaters on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29, 2023.

Tickets for Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert can be purchased at Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

Produced by award-winning creators, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert is the sequel to Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure, which was the fifth most-watched movie in Netflix's Today's Top 10 list in the U.S. Following the success of the first cinematic special, this limited-run film will delight kids and families with 14 fan-favorite Pinkfong songs including the iconic Baby Shark song from the most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert follows Pinkfong and his best friend Hogi as they prepare for the first sing-along concert with Wonderstar friends and navigate various challenges to present a perfect show for their fans around the world. The film alternates between Pinkfong and Hogi's journey in preparing for the concert and several performing scenes full of fun dances and dazzling songs in a variety of genres like jazz, rock, and EDM.

"We are thrilled to bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert to movie theaters across the U.S.," said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. "We hope this song-filled adventure will provide memorable and unique experiences that all family members can share together."

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and I.P.s, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

