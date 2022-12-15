Marriott Hotels Opens First Resort in Dubai on World-famed Palm Island

Innovative dining concepts and enriching family experiences await at highly anticipated Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels – the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the debut of its first resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE): Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Situated along the island's golden West Beach across over 75,000 square feet of white sand seafront, the beachside haven is a sophisticated destination for travelers seeking exclusive escapism, featuring 10 dining concepts, a shimmering expansive pool, kids club, spa, fitness center, water sports, and marine activities.

"As one of the world's most lively leisure destinations and a hub for business travelers, Dubai is an ideal location for a flagship Marriott Hotels property," said Drew Iddings, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Marriott Hotels. "With the opening of this resort, we continue to live our legacy of wonderful hospitality, and build momentum for the brand's evolution and modern appeal that is tailormade for our guests to empower their every pursuit."

Reflecting Marriott Hotels' continued evolution, guests are welcomed into sophisticated, comfortable spaces beginning with the Greatroom lobby – a stylish hub where guests can connect and relax. Featuring ocean and sand hues transitioning seamlessly from the outside inwards, the resort's 608 contemporary guestrooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private balconies, and thoughtful in-room comforts including a pillow menu, mood lighting, a top-of-the-range entertainment system, and large bathtubs. Interconnecting rooms reflect the resort's flexibility and focus on family stays, and the spacious two-bedroom suites offer separate living, sleeping, and dining spaces.

A Vibrant Dining Destination

With an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global restaurant brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts, and signature Marriott Hotel offerings, the resort's 10 dining venues bring flavors, influences, and ideas from Japan, Peru, Italy, Korea, and the Levant.

Rustic, contemporary-chic trattoria Cucina fuses old-school Italian charm with a modern edge serving handmade pasta.

Ice cream parlor Gelateria by Cucina serves a rainbow array of silky, tantalizingly flavored gelato.

All-day dining venue Levantera offers a menu richly influenced by Mediterranean cuisines and is the ideal destination for families with a designated kids buffet, along with an overall focus on health and produce sourced from local farms.

American, Caribbean , and Latino-inspired concept MYAMI Pool Bar & Lounge serves mixologist-made cocktails and light bites with a swim-up bar and a glamorous South Beach Miami mood.

Popular beach restaurant Señor Pico stays true to its San Francisco roots serving up fuss-free American-Mexican comfort food and craft drinks.

An oasis of calm, the Lobby Lounge – situated in the Greatroom – invites guests to settle down to work or switch off and relax. Guests can enjoy the resort's signature tea and coffee experience, exquisite cakes, fresh-from-the-oven pastries, and mouth-watering desserts including chocolate ravioli.

Opening next year, beachside spot Bal Harbour Beach with scenic marina views will be an ideal place to enjoy a light meal and tropical drinks while lounging in the sun.

Above Eleven will make its first foray outside of Asia in early 2023. Bringing a unique blend of Peruvian spirit, Japanese precision, and effortless New York soul, the restaurant's sprawling open-air rooftop location and panoramic skyline views will set the tone for sundowners and after-dark vibes.

Expected to open in 2023, the resort's flagship restaurant Smoki Moto Dubai will be the first high-end Korean steakhouse in the city.

The resort's tenth venue is expected to be unveiled in the new year and will bring a high-end, multi-award-winning restaurant to the city.

Additionally, available to guests staying in an M Club room or suite, M Club – a brand signature at Marriott Hotels properties globally – is an exclusive lounge to retreat, recharge, and refocus, every day at any time. With panoramic views, the space serves complimentary refreshments, breakfast, light bites, a grab 'n' go menu, and hors d'oeuvres in the evening which can be enjoyed alongside the signature Cocktail Hour.

An Enriching Recreational Retreat

For active guests, the fitness center, open 24 hours a day, is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and offers an extensive schedule of group classes, personal training options, and an age-appropriate fitness program designed specifically for younger guests.

Set to open in 2023, the resort's opulent Middle Eastern-inspired Saray Spa will be a must-visit for self-care, rejuvenation, and relaxation. The tranquil space will feature private treatment rooms, a couples room with a waterbed and jacuzzi, and relaxation areas. The spa will have an extensive range of treatments including the Saray Hammam, an elevated experience of the traditional cleansing ritual.

The next generation of hotel guests receive a memorable experience courtesy of the resort's signature Kids Programme. Young guests are welcomed at a dedicated check-in area and receive gifts throughout their stay. In-room amenities include board games, children's robes, slippers, and bedding. The Kids Club features a playground, dedicated pool, and a program of activities including yoga, crafts, and karaoke. The resort opens with a bespoke Kids Go All Inclusive Package allowing children to select from specially created menus and enjoy unlimited soft beverages, delicious snacks and grab 'n' go healthy treats from select venues throughout the day.

In 2023, locals can join Mbrace Club, an all-inclusive recreational membership with exclusive access to Saray Spa, the Kids Club, fitness center, pool, and beach.

A Place for Occasions

The resort is poised to be the backdrop for unequaled events all made possible by a dedicated in-house events team. From intimate gatherings to lavish celebrations and business meetings, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, offers choice and flexibility with more than 20,000 square feet of event space, 11 venues including a Majlis, and over 10,000 square feet of sea view outdoor terrace space. A generously equipped business center ensures guests have access to everything they need, whenever they need it.

"From our industry-leading business and leisure facilities, incredible dining options, wide-ranging recreational activities, well-equipped rooms, and heartfelt service, we provide enriching guest experiences that will exceed expectations at all times and on all levels," said Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. "We look forward to welcoming guests to our new beachside resort."

Marriott Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy Members will earn points for their stay at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and at other properties across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Stay connected to Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, on Facebook and Instagram

