PLS RECEIVES STAR AWARD FROM INFIN FOR ITS STORE APPEARANCE BEST PRACTICES IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance and the leading national association representing the licensed consumer financial services industry, honored PLS with its prestigious StAR Award for their store location at 8601 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. in Fort Worth, TX.

The INFIN StAR award is given annually to consumer financial services providers who demonstrate a successful application of INFIN's store appearance best practices. PLS was recognized as a model for the industry for providing an inviting store appearance that builds customer engagement, and a clean inviting community-focused financial service center. The award was presented to PLS at the MoneyTrends 2022 conference in Austin, TX.

"Our guiding principle, Because You Deserve Better!® remains in our minds when we design stores like the Fort Worth location. We are honored to receive the StAR Award and for the recognition of our team's commitment to providing our customers with a welcoming store environment," said Dan Wolfberg, President, PLS.

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid Cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas and Rent-A-Car store in Indianapolis. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About INFiN

INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, is the leading national trade association representing the diverse and innovative consumer financial services industry. Formerly Financial Service Centers of America (FiSCA), INFiN members deliver critical products and services to meet U.S. consumers' ever-evolving needs and expectations, enabling essential financial inclusion and stability. For more information, visit www.INFiNAlliance.org.

