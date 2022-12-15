Ziggy Marley, Barbra Streisand, Rosario Dawson, and Artists Release Call for a Global Agreement to Protect 80% of the Amazon Rainforest by 2025 at COP15

Ziggy Marley, Barbra Streisand, Rosario Dawson, and Artists Release Call for a Global Agreement to Protect 80% of the Amazon Rainforest by 2025 at COP15

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

English: https://vimeo.com/781331507

Spanish: https://vimeo.com/781334006

Portuguese: https://vimeo.com/781371929

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the UN Convention on Biodiversity's 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, a group of international organizations and artists released a powerful video appealing to the global community in solidarity with Indigenous peoples and allies of the Amazon calling for respect for Indigenous rights, recognition of Indigenous territories, and a global agreement for the permanent protection of 80% of the Amazon rainforest by 2025. This call is made in support of the " Amazonia for Life 80% by 2025 " Initiative which seeks to avert the ecological tipping point of the Amazon, the largest and most biodiverse tropical rainforest on Earth.

Barbra Streisand Calls for a Global Agreement to Protect 80% of the Amazon Rainforest by 2025 at COP15 (PRNewswire)

Ziggy Marley, Barbra Streisand, Rosario Dawson, Ricky Martin, Wagner Moura, Fran Drescher, Lilakoi Moon (Lisa Bonet) and Esai Morales join international artists in calling for a global agreement for the permanent protection of 80% of the Amazon Rainforest by 2025.

Artists Bill Pullman, Ed Begley Jr., Frances Fisher, Simon Mejia (Bomba Estéreo), Rocky Dawuni, Melora Hardin, Scottie Thompson, Tiffany Persons, and Kumiko Hayashi are among those featured in the video. Also featured are Japanese-Canadian scientist David Suzuki, Youth Climate Activist Txai Surui, and Indigenous filmmaker Jimmy Piaguaje.

This video was produced and directed by Artists for Amazonia and Oscar nominated documentary filmmaker Kit Thomas and Téana David of Wise Planet Media, in collaboration with COICA (the Coordinating Body of Organizations of the Amazon Basin), Amazon Watch, Avaaz, and allies such as Stand.earth, One Earth and Wild-Heritage in the Amazonia for Life Initiative.

"The Amazon is reaching a point of no return. We announced that last year, and we're here again saying that the Amazon needs urgent action, and we Indigenous peoples are bringing forth solutions. Scientists agree that Indigenous peoples are doing the best job as protectors of the forest and that Indigenous solutions need to be supported. So, once again, we're here to demand the technical, political, and financial support that we need to continue to protect our forest and avoid the tipping point." - Gregorio Mirabal, General Coordinator of COICA

"The Indigenous people of Amazonia have lived in balance with the rainforest for centuries. Our collective future requires that we listen to the Indigenous voices on the front lines. Amazonian governments and world leaders must protect 80% of the Amazon by 2025" - Ziggy Marley

"Today, we unite with our allies in the scientific community to call for a global agreement for the permanent protection of 80% of the Amazon Rainforest by 2025" - Txai Surui

"Indigenous people protect 80% of the world's remaining biodiversity." - Lilakoi Moon (Lisa Bonet)

" Deforestation has seen a dramatic surge…In the Amazon Rainforest, the list of defenders who stood up to illegal loggers, land-grabbers and miners and were murdered for defending their rights, grows tragically every year with little to no accountability," -Rosario Dawson.

"We call for an immediate moratorium on all deforestation" - Wagner Moura

"We call for 100% legal recognition and demarcation of Indigenous territories across all nine Amazonian countries." - Malora Hardin

"This is not only important to the territories in the Amazon region, it matters to the whole world." - Simon Mejia (Bomba Estéreo)

For more information:

Declaration: https://amazonia80x2025.earth/declaration/#declaration

COP 15 Press Release: shorturl.at/bgpAY

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amazon Watch