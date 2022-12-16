SOMOS Next's SVOD service keeps growing FLIXLATINO AVAILABLE NOW ON GOOGLE TV™

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlixLatino, the Subscription Video On Demand Service (SVOD) that targets Hispanics in the United States and Puerto Rico is available now on Google TV, a platform which brings together movies, shows, and more from across the audience's apps and subscriptions, organizing and customizing them. Google TV allows for the discovery of new things to watch, with recommendations based on what the users watch and what interests them across subscriptions and content available.

Flix Latino Logo (PRNewswire)

FlixLatino, (owned by SOMOS Next, company part of SOMOS Group) offers a selection of high-quality content for the Latino market, including options for children in its parental controlled section FlixLatino Kids. The service, one of the few that targets Hispanics exclusively, delivers content both in On Demand and linear options, adapting its usage to the most popular modalities. The service is priced at $2.99 per month, quite an attractive price versus competitors and especially in this economic environment. Content in FlixLatino comes from a variety of Spanish speaking countries (Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Puerto Rico, among others) in all genres, as well first-class content from international markets. The animation in its protected children section includes well-known brands such as Pocoyo, Angelina Ballerina, Little People, Bob the Builder and others. The availability of linear options allows for the enjoyment of a selection of content programmed to facilitate consumption and discovery.

Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next, declared: "we are elated for this launch on Google TV. The presence in a leading service with a quality selection of apps makes FlixLatino available to thousands of Latinos, underscoring the quality and acceptance of our service, of our content and of the value proposition that we offer. The presence on smart TV's and connected devices on a platform such as Google TV is a key driver of growth for us in the future in this dynamic environment, especially with options that look to make things easier for the consumer."

FlixLatino' s launch in Google TV makes the service available to a wider audience in many connected devices, especially important for a segment that scores highly in entertainment consumption especially in cellular phones. The service is continuously updated with features and premieres that keep it in line with a very competitive market.

About FlixLatino: FlixLatino is an SVOD service owned by SOMOS Next. It is geared towards the US Hispanic population, offering a curated selection of movies, series, documentaries and other genres in Spanish. FlixLatino's film catalog consists of contemporary theatrical releases from Latin America and Spain and its content reflects the best in contemporary audiovisual productions. The service continuously adds new content to cater to subscriber's demands, including weekly premieres. Consumers will enjoy a world of Spanish-language entertainment at their fingertips and can sign up here. www.flixlatino.com

About Google TV: The entertainment you love. With a little help from Google. Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. Discover new things to watch with recommendations based on what you watch and what interests you, from across your subscriptions and content available to you. Ask Google to find movies and shows, answer questions, control smart home devices, and more, with your voice. And with the Google TV app you can watch anywhere, anytime.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trade mark of Google LLC. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

CONTACT: jespinal@somostv.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOMOS Next