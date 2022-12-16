XGIMI TO SHOW NEW PROJECTOR AT CES FEATURING UPGRADED INTELLIGENT SCREEN ADAPTATION TECHNOLOGY

ISA 2.0 makes projectors even easier to use with advanced Intelligent Screen Adaptation Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a leading design and industry-awarded projector and laser TV brand, will have its own booth 52829, Venetian Expo Hall A-D, at CES 2023 next month from 05 to 08 January. There they will showcase their new and unique ISA (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) 2.0 technology and upcoming new products.

XGIMI's upgraded ISA technology makes their projectors even easier to use than before and will be integrated into the new MoGo 2 Pro, which will be available on sale later in 2023. CES will be the first chance to experience XGIMI's latest addition to the MoGo series. In addition to the new MoGo 2 Pro, XGIMI will also show its entire current portfolio including their home projectors, such as the 2021 EISA award-winning HORIZON Pro, as well as the laser projector AURA, which won the EISA award in 2022 and the Halo series of portable projectors.

A Portable Projector Designed to Perform

The MoGo 2 Pro will be the first entry-level projector that is not only easy to use, making it suitable for everyone, but is also extremely capable, and will feature class leading specs. Regardless of whether you are a young professional or a young family - the extremely simple operation makes setup a breeze.

Easy to Use: ISA 2.0 - Intelligent Screen Adaptation

XGIMI's goal is to make smart projectors easy to use so that everyone can enjoy a cinematic experience, whether it's the busy mother who only has one hand free or the young professional who wants to watch a film with friends in his small apartment.

Unlike a TV, which has its fixed place, projector users want to place their device throughout the house and even take it outside. Therefore, the projector must be as flexible as its users and quickly find its way around in any scenario. Traditional projectors must be set up again and again at each new location - this is time-consuming and inconvenient. That's why XGIMI developed ISA technology to give users the flexibility they deserve instead of limiting them.

Building on previous iterations of their ISA technology, there are three brand new functions: Seamless Auto Keystone Correction, Seamless Auto Focus and Intelligent Eye Protection. All of these innovations are part of the Intelligent Screen Adaptation Technology 2.0 (ISA), which is achieved with a custom-developed 3D ToF module.

Most of the functions perform without interrupting the projection and thus do not impair the viewing experience while being noticeably faster and, above all, more accurate. The intelligent focusing and stabilization occurs automatically and unnoticed by the user, as there is no physical set-up or waiting time compared to the previous version. Completely automatically and invisibly, the new ISA 2.0 technology creates the perfect image for any situation.

Cinematic Image Quality

Although an entry-level product, MoGo 2 Pro delivers cinema-like quality. The projection size can stretch to a huge 200 inches with an absolutely impressive brightness of more than 350 ISO lumens, which makes every detail of a movie visible. This is supported by a Full HD resolution of 1080p and HDR 10 support.

Winner of the German Design Award: Sleek and minimalist design

MoGo 2 Pro is a nimble 2.2 pounds with a height of only 6.54 inches, allowing it to fit into any room, nook or crevice - be it the children's room during the day or the bedroom in the evening. The high-quality sandstone-textured Mocha Gold tone makes it an unobtrusive projector that fits into any home's design while adding a touch of class. The German Design Award team appreciated the flexible yet stylish design and gave the MoGo 2 Pro the Excellent Product Design award for entertainment. "The smart 'XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro' 1080p projector turns rooms into cinemas. It combines a handy, compact size with a clear, modern and high-quality design that focuses on function and performance", according to the award citation.

At CES, you can try out the new ISA 2.0 system and convince yourself of its advantages. You can also catch the very first glimpse of MoGo 2 Pro, which will be available on sale later in 2023.

Tex Yang, VP Global of Business, is available for discussions and looks forward to talking to you about the new technology innovations and the challenges in the global market. If you are interested in an interview, please contact us, and we will arrange an appointment.

Also, join us at the Pepcom event on 4th January at Caesars Palace from 7 pm - 10 pm.

Visit the booth:

Where: Stand 52829, Venetian Expo Hall A-D

What can you see: Technology innovations that will set a new standard in the projector industry are being demonstrated by MoGo 2 Pro, which will be shown for the very first time among XGIMI's entire product portfolio.

Who can you meet:

Tex Yang , VP Global of Business – please arrange an appointment so that we can ensure his availability.

XGIMI media team – we're available for your questions every day, whether it's for interviews, product shooting, or discussing technology.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, XGIMI has created lasting memories for millions worldwide with smart projectors and laser TVs. In collaboration with renowned partners such as Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, the brand develops exceptional all-in-one entertainment devices that focus on ease of use. Through innovation, simple setup, and aesthetically-pleasing designs, XGIMI strives to continuously create the outstanding home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Its user-centric approach has helped it win 44 international awards, including the EISA Best Buy Projector Award, the CES Best Innovation Award, VGP Awards, iF Design Awards, the Red Dot, and the Good Design Award. However, XGIMI isn't done yet. The company continues innovating and optimizing the user experience, striving to become the global market leader and the world's No. 1 projection technology company. https://www.xgimi.com/

