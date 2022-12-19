Interlink Announces Acquisition of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) announced today that it has acquired the businesses of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering ("SPEC/KWJ"), two industry-leading designers and manufacturers of gas, air and environmental quality sensors, for approximately $2 million.

"We are excited to add SPEC and KWJ to Interlink's already-robust sensors portfolio and capabilities," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink. "We view this as the first of many acquisitions that will enable Interlink to create a world-class diversified portfolio of cutting-edge sensor technologies."

SPEC/KWJ bring with them a multi-decade portfolio of gas sensor intellectual property as well as an accomplished engineering and product development team. SPEC/KWJ's trailing twelve months revenue was over $4 million through November 2022.

"This acquisition meaningfully advances Interlink's resources and product offerings, gives us a significant presence in Silicon Valley and adds engineering talent and intellectual property in gas and air quality sensing that is difficult to replicate," said Mr. Bronson.

Ed Stetter, CEO of SPEC and KWJ added "Our team is very excited to join the Interlink family, and we look forward to building on our history and leveraging Interlink's expertise and global reach to expand our markets and our product offerings."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions provider. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry to commercialize its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionality they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and its world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

