America's top news moments of 2022 revealed

America's favorite news moments of 2022 include the Chris Rock and Will Smith slap, Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, and Trump announcing his run for Presidency in 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study of 2,000 adults revealed that 19 percent of people were hooked on reading about the Depp and Heard defamation court case, while 37 per cent admitted they no longer wanted to read about the Kardashians, and 24 percent were shocked by the Queen's death.

Other top moments this year include Nasa successfully crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid (18 percent), Kanye getting dropped by Balenciaga and Adidas and his year-long meltdown (18 percent), and Joe Biden falling off his bike (17 percent).

The research, commissioned by digital magazine and newspaper app Readly , found that 44 percent of adults think 2022 has been a particularly memorable year in terms of news.

How well-read are you with this year's world of news from sports, politics, entertainment, celebrities and tech? Take this quiz to find out how much attention you were paying in 2022 .

Chris Couchman, Head of Content at Readly said: "2022 has certainly been a year of ups and downs with war,COVID-19 recovery and inflation affecting the nation. We have mourned some of the nation's most popular characters and observed some interesting celebrity dramas unfold .

If we were told we'd see Trump running for president again and witnessing Tom Brady exiting retirement 40 days after retiring, you wouldn't believe it, but it seems no news is surprising these days."

News junkies

In a typical month this year on average, 14 percent of respondents have had at least five conversations about memorable events with friends, family and colleagues.

Over one third of Americans (37 percent) consider themselves in the loop with current news events. With news broadcasts on TV (44 per cent), Facebook (39 percent), magazines / digital magazines (27 per cent) and in-person conversations the most common ways of getting this kind of information.

45 percent of people said they couldn't quite believe some of the stories that are reported in the media and a further 27 percent often find themselves 'doom scrolling' their social channels.

The research also found that entertainment (39 percent), health (37 percent) and technology (37 percent) are the topics people prefer to read most about, slightly differentiating itself from the recent Readly Trends Report which found gossip and entertainment in top spot amongst the most read categories on its platform.

Topics we don't want to read about anymore

The OnePoll study for Readly also found a number of newstopics that Americans just do not want to hear about anymore these included COVID-19 and how we feel about the pandemic (35 percent), President Donald Trump (33 percent), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (31 percent) and cryptocurrencies (29 percent).

Sad passings of 2022

2022 has also been a year of shocking deaths and we have lost some of the nation's favorite people. Loretta Lynn came out on top as the most shocking death of the year (26 percent), with Queen Elizabeth II (24 percent) and Jerry Lee Lewis (23 percent) close behind.

Of the last 10 years, 2020 was voted the most memorable for news events by almost one fifth of respondents.

When looking at the year ahead, nearly half of Americans (48 percent) think there will be more positive news in 2023 than this year.

Readly, the all-you-can-read subscription service with 6300 digital magazines and newspapers saw 286,000 digital issues being read 146 million times on the platform in 2022.

Chris Couchman added: "Some of the news this year has been difficult to take in, but this has been coupled with happy, heartwarming events that have united the nation and we have seen much appetite for across our portfolio of digital magazines and newspapers.

Our data insights shows that reading has spiked globally in categories such as news & politics, craft & DIY and TV, film & cinema this year. Whilst entertainment, craft & DIY, lifestyle and tech were the top read categories in the US, sports and science also saw an increase.

It will be interesting to see what 2023 brings, let's hope it's less doom and gloom and more upbeat, positive news that we can all look forward to."

TOP 20 FAVORITE NEWS STORIES OF 2022:

1. The Will Smith and Chris Rock slap

2. Elon Musk buying Twitter

3. Trump announces he is running for President 2024

4. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case

5. Super Bowl halftime show with Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent

6. Nasa successfully crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid

7. Nancy Pelosi announces her retirement

8. The soccer World Cup taking place in Qatar

9. Kanye getting dropped by Balenciaga and Adidas and his year-long meltdown

10. Midterm elections

11. Tom Brady announces his un-retirement, 40 days after retiring

12. Joe Biden falling off his bike

13. Queen Elisabeth II Platinum Jubilee

14. Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill becoming the most popular song in the world

15. Winter Olympic and Paralympic games in Beijing

16. Bennifer 2.0 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck love story

17. The release of Top Gun: Maverick

18. The new series of Stranger Things

19. The release and interesting case of Inventing Anna

20. 'My money don't jiggle jiggle' went viral on Tik Tok

Research: The survey was carried out during the period from 29 November - 5 December 2022 via the Internet, on the basis of the OnePoll Panel, based on a sample of 2000 US adults.

