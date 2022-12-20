Origen Sur: A wine made for the Latino palate

A close collaboration between Martín Reyes, the first Master of Wine of Mexican descent and one of just two MWs from Latin America, and winemaker Rodrigo Moletto has given rise to Origen Sur, a wine made specifically for pairing with Latin America's ample cuisine.

Given today's cosmopolitan and versatile world and a culture in constant movement, Chile has also received many immigrants who have enriched our society through their charisma and charm. One of the most striking elements, and where its influence has been felt most strongly is precisely in gastronomy: the cuisines of Peru, Venezuela, and Colombia, to name a few, have been expanding the foods that appear on Chilean tables, influencing what we eat and, of course, what we drink.

Origen Sur a wine that pays tribute to the Latin roots (PRNewswire)

Origen Sur is a wine that responds to the need to understand and properly pair wines with Latin America's ample gastronomic offer and its wide range of flavors.

Pride of Origin

After numerous tests and tastings with a wide variety of traditional and contemporary Latin American dishes, such as tamales, arepas, enchiladas, sancocho, and bandeja paisa, and more, Morandé Wine Group winemaker Rodrigo Moletto, who is in charge of the successful 7 Colores line of wines, and Martín Reyes, the first Master of Wine of Mexican descent and one just two MWs from Latin America, devised Origen Sur, a blend of 75% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Cabernet Franc, and 10% Syrah, all from the Maule Valley, that pays tribute to our Latin roots and challenges the belief that wine does not pair well with Latin American dishes that are so full of bold flavors and often spicy.

With 13.5% alcohol and six months in French oak barrels, this wine known for its lively fruit as well as its elegance, character, and smoothness is an ideal alternative for the bold flavors and textures of Latin America's varied cuisine.

