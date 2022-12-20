SEERIST releases white paper on Turning Infinite data into Insightful risk and threat Strategies

Outlines how augmented analytics changes the way security, operations and risk professionals navigate or prevent potential risks before they happen.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for threat and security professionals, today announced the availability of its white paper, Turning Infinite Data into Insightful Threat and Risk Strategies. This white paper was written to demonstrate how leaders can better leverage global data to make more informed, strategic decisions by combining the power of machine learning, human analysis, and natural language capabilities.

Augmented analytics is altering the security, risk, and threat management industry at machine speed.

"Data continues to grow at an accelerated rate every year with 89 percent of big data created in the last two years. It is simply impossible for humans to adequately access and evaluate the vast quantum of information available, yet the value it provides can be life changing and should not be ignored," said Jim Brooks, Seerist's CEO. "Augmented analytics is altering the risk and threat management industry at machine speed. Analysts are no longer forced to sift through an endless stream of data manually and can now leverage contextualized data and insights, access verified potential threats and preemptive insights from human experts to enable better decision making when time is of the essence."

This Seerist white paper offers:

A detailed explanation of Augmented Analytics and how it can change how your organization manages threat, risk and operational decisions.

Insight as to how your risk and threat team can better leverage technology to become proactive versus reactive

Use cases for operations and security analysts demonstrating the benefits of an Augmented Analytics solution

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

