SUBARU OF AMERICA CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF ANNUAL SUBARU WINTERFEST

Automaker Embraces the Cold and Brings Live Music and Outdoor Activities to Snow Lovers

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of its annual mountain tour, Subaru WinterFest, which celebrates everything that winter offers for skiers, snowboarders, snow-enthusiasts, music fanatics, animal lovers and everyone in between.

In partnership with POWDR, Subaru WinterFest will visit eight mountain resorts and include live music and satellite concerts sponsored by Harman Kardon, the premium audio partner for Subaru vehicles. (PRNewswire)

Subaru WinterFest 2023 will bring live music and outdoor activities to snow lovers at eight POWDR mountain resorts.

"For many people, the winter months actually mean spending more time outdoors enjoying a wide variety of activities with friends and families, and our canine friends too," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "Our Subaru community looks forward to the return of WinterFest each year, which brings family-friendly activities to eight different ski resorts across the country."

In partnership with POWDR, the leading adventure lifestyle company, with multiple mountain resort destinations across North America, the tour aims to promote the Subaru Wilderness family of vehicles across the natural environments of each POWDR resort. Each WinterFest event will also include live music and special satellite concerts sponsored by Harman Kardon, the premium audio partner for Subaru vehicles. Bands including Infamous Stringdusters, Lil Smokies, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Spazmatics, Sunsquabi, Bad Fish, Big Gigantic and more will all be taking stage this winter along the tour.

Meghan Matschke, Vice President of Partnerships, added, "POWDR is proud to partner with Subaru for Winterfest for the seventh year to advance our shared passion of bringing fun, differentiated branded experiences to our guests."

Subaru fans and resort guests will also have the opportunity to demo the latest gear from top brands such as Nordica, Arbor Collective, Mammut, Dynamic Wax and Thule. Mountain-goers are invited to play ski-inspired lawn games, warm up at the upgraded Solo Stove hang out zones and enjoy chef-inspired s'mores, Vafels and Alpine Start Coffee at the Winterfest Café.

Through experiential programming, weekend guests are encouraged to engage with experts and like-minded adventure seekers – making time off the slopes just as exciting as on them. In addition to guest activities, Subaru owners are invited to partake in the "Subaru Weekend Takeover" featuring special experiences for Subaru owners such as exclusive mountain gondola rides, tram jam sessions, intimate backcountry concerts, and much more. Subaru owners will also receive VIP parking and special gifts (while supplies last).

A full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2023 can be found below:

Weekend Resort February 11 – 12 Killington Mountain Resort, VT February 25 – 26 Eldora Mountain Resort, CO March 11 – 12 Copper Mountain Resort, CO March 18 Woodward Park City, UT March 24 – 26 Snowbird Ski Resort, UT April 1 – 2 Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, CA April 8 Woodward @ Tahoe Resort, CA April 15 – 16 Mt. Bachelor, OR

For more information on a Subaru WinterFest stop, please visit www.subaruwinterfest.com and follow #SubaruWinterFest on social media.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About POWDR

POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that inspires every human being with cool experiences in awesome places. POWDR's awesome places include Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Killington and Pico Mountain in Vermont; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Lee Canyon in Nevada; Snowbird in Utah; and SilverStar Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. POWDR also empowers and inspires the next generation of action sports enthusiasts through summer camps, mountain experiences, and mountain centers under the Woodward brand that incorporate dynamic programming and innovative environments: Woodward Park City, Woodward PA, Woodward Copper in Colorado, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West in Stallion Springs, CA. POWDR fuels a balanced life full of adventure through a collection of experiences from the mountains to the valleys. Sun Country Tours in Oregon is POWDR's river rafting outfitter and Powderbird, based out of Snowbird in Utah, is POWDR's heli-adventure operator. POWDR is headquartered in Park City, Utah. For more information, please visit: www.POWDR.com.

Subaru WinterFest 2023 will feature stops at eight of the country's top mountain resorts, where winter sports enthusiasts and Subaru owners can enjoy live music, food & beverage, gear demonstrations, avalanche rescue dogs, and more.

