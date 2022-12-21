I Peace, Inc. honored in BioSpectrum Asia Excellence Award 2022 with "Special Recognition in Cell Therapy"

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I Peace, Inc. (https://www.ipeace.com), has been awarded a "Special Recognition in Cell Therapy" during BioSpectrum Asia Excellence Award 2022 ceremony held in Singapore on December 2 (https://www.biospectrumasia.com/news/115/21473/biospectrum-asia-announces-editors-choice-award-winners-for-2022.html).

I Peace, Inc Logo (PRNewsfoto/I Peace, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

I Peace, Inc. is a Palo Alto-based biotech company focusing on Nobel Prize-winning technology of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and has successfully developed a novel system to mass manufacture clinical-grade iPSCs for cell therapy in a palm-sized closed cassette. I Peace supports research institutions and pharmaceutical companies around the globe by providing clinical-grade iPSCs conforming with regulatory standards both in the U.S. and Japan.

Koji earned his doctorate under Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, a Kyoto University researcher who received the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery that adult somatic cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent. Koji has been engaged in iPSC research from the early stage, and was the second author of the research paper on the first successful generation of human iPSCs. He founded I Peace, Inc. in 2015, aiming to transform iPSCs from a research tool to an essential commodity of life. I Peace has focused on the development and further refinement of iPSC manufacturing technology since its inception in 2015. In 2019, the company began providing research-grade iPSCs to research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. In 2020, the company successfully developed an iPSCs manufacturing technology in an automated closed, compact, and modular device, paving the way for mass manufacturing of iPSCs with drastic cost reduction. In 2020, I Peace cell manufacturing facility in Kyoto, Japan (Peace Engine Kyoto), obtained a permit by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare to manufacture specific cell-based products, and began providing clinical grade iPSCs. In the same year, the company also began providing personal clinical grade iPSC banking service. In 2021, the cell manufacturing facility Peace Engine Kyoto received a third-party certification as cGMP compliant.

Koji Tanabe, founder and CEO of I Peace, Inc., and all the members of I Peace are committed to continuing with our efforts to bring further innovation to the process, business, and the industry as a whole.

About I Peace, Inc.

I Peace, Inc. was founded in 2015 at Palo Alto, California. I Peace's mission is to alleviate the suffering of diseased patients and help healthy people maintain a high quality of life. I Peace's proprietary manufacturing platform enables the fully automated mass production of discrete iPSCs from multiple donors in a single room. Our goal is to give every individual the possibility of their own source of personalized stem cells for life through the creation of iPSCs.

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Website: https://www.ipeace.com/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE I Peace, Inc.