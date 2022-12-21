Patriot Growth Insurance Services Creates Partnership with Koverage Insurance Group

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announces a new partnership with Koverage Insurance Group. Located in Enfield, Conn., Koverage is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property & casualty insurance, personal lines coverage, and employee benefits programs in more than 25 states.

Koverage was founded in 2017 when it combined the strengths of three independent insurance agencies. The collective operations are led by Michael DiLorenzo and Joseph (Joe) Galiatsatos, delivering its client base an enhanced and comprehensive offering across their diverse insurance service needs. Koverage has 27 employees based in Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont.

"We're beyond thrilled to find a growth partner like Patriot," said Michael DiLorenzo, CEO of Koverage. "We were not looking for a partner, but Patriot brought so much to the table with its national resources, access to new markets, additional products, capabilities, expertise, and growth capital. Patriot's vision truly enables us to continue operating in the same entrepreneurial way we always have, while remaining committed to personalized customer service. We have already hit the ground running working with the entire Patriot team and other partner agencies in ways that will benefit our clients and our employees."

"Michael, Joe and their team are the exact type of agencies we invest in," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "Their desire to accelerate their already impressive growth, while keeping their clients and employees at the forefront of their focus, aligns perfectly with Patriot's culture and core values. We're excited to welcome them to the Patriot family."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,600 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

