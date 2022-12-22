BRANDY ATTENDS H&M BUY FROM A BLACK WOMAN HOLIDAY MARKET IN LOS ANGELES

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman traveled from coast to coast to present the second year of the "Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market" with events in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. The market featured BFABW vendors from around the US. H&M's partnership and support will further assist the nonprofit's mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them.
Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish.
