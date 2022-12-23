Join STIIIZY in Supporting Our Communities This Giving Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY was born and raised in the neighborhoods of L.A. so we've made giving back to the communities we serve a part of everything we do.

"Uplifting those around us has been a part of STIIIZY's culture from the beginning and we're driven to make cannabis a force for good," said DeRon Waller, STIIIZY's Director of Social Impact. "But we know lasting change doesn't happen overnight, and that we can't do it alone."

So while supporting the people and organizations that strengthen our communities is a year-long effort, the giving season is a natural time to ramp up our efforts, and we wanted to run down some of the events and partnerships STIIIZY has supported this giving season in the hopes that you'll join us in supporting them:

40 Tons : Sponsoring five families of individuals serving time for non-violent cannabis convictions. Donate and learn more about 40 Tons here . : Sponsoring five families of individuals serving time for non-violent cannabis convictions. Donate and learn more about 40 Tons

Change And New Beginnings (CANB) : Helping those experiencing homelessness by providing shelter and clinical services to families transitioning to permanent housing. Donate and learn more about CANB here . : Helping those experiencing homelessness by providing shelter and clinical services to families transitioning to permanent housing. Donate and learn more about CANB

11th Annual United Playaz Gun Buyback Event : Financially supporting San Francisco community organization United Playaz in their annual drive to remove guns from the streets. Learn more about United Playaz and donate here . : Financially supportingcommunity organization United Playaz in their annual drive to remove guns from the streets. Learn more about United Playaz and donate

Last Prisoner Project Letter Writing Campaign : Hosting a letter writing drive to connect with those incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses across the United States . Donate and learn more about The Last Prisoner Project here . : Hosting a letter writing drive to connect with those incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses across. Donate and learn more about The Last Prisoner Project

Winter Wear Clothing Drives in the Bay Area: Now until January 6 , stop by one of our Bay Area stores and donate your gently used winter wear to help keep the unhoused warm this holiday season. See here for a list of all our Northern California locations to donate to. : Now until, stop by one of our Bay Area stores and donate your gently used winter wear to help keep the unhoused warm this holiday season. Seefor a list of all ourlocations to donate to.

Whether you're a fellow cannabis company, a member of an organization, or a member of the community looking for ways to lend a hand, we hope that this encourages you to get in touch and work with us on empowering communities through cannabis.

STIIIZY is an authentic, innovative, California-based cannabis brand that is committed to having a positive impact on the communities they serve. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with distinctive and class-defining retail stores and award-winning cannabis products.

For more information, visit https://www.stiiizy.com/

