Second Columbus Rally House Store Coming Soon with Employment Opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has several stores around Ohio, with a future location coming to Columbus in early 2023. Rally House Graceland will be the go-to outlet for fans on the north side of Columbus to shop an expansive selection of localized merchandise and sports apparel for Ohio State, Columbus Crew, Columbus Bluejackets, alongside more pro and college teams. Furthermore, this new storefront will bring with it a handful of employment opportunities, including essential leadership positions.

The city of Columbus is packed full of devoted fans and proud locals, which makes Rally House Graceland the perfect fit for this area. This future storefront will stock a massive assortment of Columbus-inspired products and sports apparel from highly sought-after brands such as '47, New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and more. There will also be multiple job openings at this store, providing a boost to the economy in this portion of the city.

There are countless advantages to working at Rally House, starting with the opportunity for devoted sports fans to put their passion for the game into their career with a leading sports and merchandise retailer. Corporate and store-level teams also provide immense support and a positive working environment. Additionally, Rally House offers various discounts and impressive benefits to its employees.

Customers have a blast shopping at Rally House stores across the country, and Rally House Graceland needs dedicated associates to continue this trend. This upcoming location is now looking to hire hard-working team members who want to positively impact the business and provide a top-tier shopping experience. Open positions include Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House is waiting and ready to hear from applicants to learn more about how they'll make a good fit on the roster at this new store coming to Columbus. The company invites interested candidates to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to browse current openings and apply today.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

