Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Mobile and In-person Sports Betting in Ohio

Sports fans in the Buckeye State can now bet on their favorite sporting events using the Caesars Sportsbook app or at Caesars Sportsbook retail locations in Cleveland and Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legalized sports betting is officially underway in the state of Ohio, and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced that its sports betting wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, is officially live on desktop and available for download on iOS and Android. Eligible sports fans can now wager responsibly while earning unmatched Caesars Rewards on the Caesars Sportsbook app or by visiting two new Caesars Sportsbook retail locations now accepting bets in the Buckeye State.

Caesars Sportsbook (PRNewswire)

"Caesars Sportsbook is ready to offer a top-of-the-line sports betting experience to Ohioans," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "This launch builds on our legacy in Ohio of treating customers like royalty. We look forward to providing an added level of excitement to the sports entertainment experience, whether they use our mobile app or visit one of our new retail sportsbooks in Columbus or Cleveland."

In addition to the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook is now accepting in-person sports wagers and mobile account cash deposits at two popular entertainment destinations familiar to Ohioans. In Columbus, sports fans can now head to one of the state's premier horse racing and gaming destinations, Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, where the popular racino's brand-new Caesars Sportsbook location is accepting sports bets via convenient betting windows and self-service betting kiosks.

As the "Official Sports Betting Partner" and the "Official Casino Partner" of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Caesars Sportsbook is also now accepting in-person sports wagers at Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The more than 10,000-square-foot sportsbook located on the street level inside the Northwest Atrium area of the team's home venue will officially celebrate with a ceremonial grand opening event on January 2, marking the first day the sportsbook will be open on a Cavs game day.

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming and continues to champion responsible gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook expands into new markets. In addition to education for Team Members about responsible gaming, the Caesars Sportsbook app has tools in place to encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

Caesars Sportsbook ties mobile sports betting to unmatched rewards via the industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable Caesars Rewards experiences, discounted getaways at Caesars Entertainment destinations across the U.S., as well as special access to tickets, merchandise, and experiences through the partnership with the Cavaliers.

Eligible sports fans in Ohio can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of special sign-up offers for first-time users.

With multiple ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, and intuitive features, the Caesars Sportsbook app offers an elevated sports betting experience from anywhere in the state. Eligible customers can enjoy access to thousands of markets, including expanded in-play options now with live drive and play-by-play markets, same-game parlays, cashout functionality, and high-speed live streaming of select NFL games.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

