AuctionTime Exceeds $1.1 Billion in GAP for 2022, Caps Year with Record-Setting $85 Million Auction Event

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com closed out 2022 with a three-day auction event that surpassed $85 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP), shattering previous year-end records. Over 13,900 unique bidders from all 50 states and 36 countries placed bids, with over 5,500 assets sold. AuctionTime also posted a record-breaking year, with over $1.1 billion in GAP in 2022.
The three-day auctions were the last in a series of five end-of-year auctions events that surpassed $244 in GAP. In weekly multi-day sales spanning from November 30th through December 31st, more than 30,500 unique bidders from 217 countries placed bids on over 17,200 lots including heavy machinery, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, and other assets.
"Equipment inventory levels remained low through the end of the year, but we still experienced the largest December auctions on record for AuctionTime," says Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "The number and scale of the auctions is a testament to the level of confidence buyers and sellers have in AuctionTime."
November 30th to December 31st, 2022, AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $244+ Million
Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 30,500+
Total Assets Sold: 30,500+
Watch List Adds: 429,000+
Online Page Views: 19+ Million
Agricultural Equipment
2021 Case IH Steiger 620 AFS Connect Quadtrac
Sold Price: $530,100 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement
View Auction Result
2012 John Deere 1770NT
Sold Price: $221,600 (USD)
Seller: LandMark Implement
View Auction Results
2020 John Deere 8RX 370
Sold Price: $445,250 (USD)
Seller: LandMark Implement
View Auction Results
Construction Equipment
2022 Caterpillar D3
Sold Price: $185,503 (USD)
Seller: Allied Auctions
View Auction Results
2018 Deere 350G LC
Sold Price: $178,500 (USD)
Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment
View Auction Results
2019 Komatsu PC228US LC-11
Sold Price: $168,525 (USD)
Seller: American Equipment & Crushing
View Auction Results
Commercial Trucks
2020 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $169,510 (USD)
Seller: South 99 Equipment Sales & Marketing LLC
View Auction Results
2018 Kenworth T680
Sold Price: $131,000 (USD)
Seller: United Edge Real Estate & Auction Co., LLC
View Auction Results
2019 Mack Anthem 64T
Sold Price: $91,300 (USD)
Seller: RSB Equipment
View Auction Results
Sell with AuctionTime.com
The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Tree & Landscape Equipment Trader, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
