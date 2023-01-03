GE Lighting, a Savant company Introduces New Entertainment Additions to its Cync™ Smart Home Family at CES 2023

Company also announces new Cync Wafers, Matter launches and Schlage integration

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company , is excited to announce the expansion of its smart home ecosystem, Cync™, with several new products debuting at CES 2023. Expanding its recent entry into the entertainment space for the first time, Cync will be introducing its full Dynamic Effects entertainment line-up that features 16 million colors, pre-set and custom light shows, on-device music-syncing and more. In addition, Cync will be expanding its Wafer light fixture line following a successful launch last year. As with all Cync products, they can be controlled via the Cync app, powered by Savant. Also, Cync will be adopting the new Matter smart home standard with several compatible products set to launch this year and rolling out an integration with Schlage.

"We're looking forward to launching additional Cync Dynamic Effects products that expand our immersive, innovative smart home ecosystem to bring even more personalization and fun for the home," said Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company. "Our new Cync products work seamlessly together in a single app and feature the same premium quality and attention to detail for which all GE-branded Cync products are known."

Immersive Lighting Experience.

Following the launch of Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor and Outdoor Smart Light Strips late last year, the new family of entertainment lighting options is expanding with the introduction of Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Hexagon Panels, Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Neon-Shape Lights and Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Bulbs in Aline and indoor floodlights. Featuring the ability to control using the Cync App, powered by Savant, with no hub or bridge required, the Cync Dynamic Effects line provides the ultimate entertainment and enhanced gaming experience. Each new product features multi-color light shows, on-device music syncing and vivid light effects that display 16 million colors and white tones, including multiple colors simultaneously. This high-end family of smart products instantly elevates entertainment lighting both inside and out.

Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor and Outdoor light strips are available today at Best Buy and Lowe's stores, and bestbuy.com and lowes.com, starting at $89.99. Extensions are also available for purchase. The roll out of the four new Cync Dynamic Effects products will begin March 2023 and prices range from $19.99-199.99.

Innovative Smart Wafer Solutions.

With on-trend smaller sizes, high ceiling, and gimbal wall wash solutions, new Cync reveal® HD+ Wafer Downlights feature industry leading brightness, as well as 16 million colors and adjustable white tones, including the exceptional clarity of reveal® light. Designed for easy installation, products also feature quick connectors and wire clamps, as well as slim profile and remote junction box for tight spaces. In addition, accessories available for purchase will include compatible square, decorative and wall wash trims for customization and integration into any décor and a mounting template for a rough-in installation option.

Easy-to-install and connect via the Cync app, powered by Savant, Cync reveal® HD+ Smart Wafers combine an extremely high quality of light with the convenience of smart home control through touch and voice. Scheduled to be available in Q3 2023, pricing and retailer information will be announced closer to launch.

Cync's in Sync with Matter.

GE Lighting, a Savant company is excited to bring Matter compatibility to its product lineup throughout 2023. Following through on its participation in the CSA's Matter Working Group, the Cync Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulb and the Cync Indoor Smart Plug will be the first products to transition to Matter compatible versions, with more products to be upgraded soon afterwards. These Matter-compatible products will replace previous versions as they hit store shelves. Previously produced Cync products are not planned to receive retroactive Matter updates at this time.

Secured with Schlage.

To continue building on the success of the Cync app, powered by Savant and provide consumers with more whole home smart home security solutions in 2023, GE Lighting, a Savant company is pleased to announce a new integration with Schlage , a brand of Allegion and leading provider of home security and access solutions. The solution will give users an easy-to-install and control experience that delivers enhanced safety and security at home. An integration, made possible via the award-winning Cync app, powered by Savant, will connect the growing portfolio of Cync smart lighting products with the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt and the Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt to set automations that tie lock activity to lighting actions. Additional information on the solution will be available later this year.

To learn more about all the CES announcements and new products, visit the Cync website. You can also find assets and information here.



GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of Cync smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE-branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com .

