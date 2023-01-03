Huma to attend 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma'), the global digital health company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dan Vahdat , and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Ingeborg Oie , will be attending the main conference at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US, from 9-12 January 2023.

Dan and Inge are excited to return in person to the main conference after the virtual meetings of the pandemic, and are looking forward to reconnecting with existing, and meeting new, partners face-to-face to discuss how Huma's digital technology advances proactive, predictive care for all patients and accelerates research and therapies.

To connect with Dan and Ingeborg at JPM, please reach out to Connie at constanza.digennaro@huma.com

For journalists who would like to talk with Dan and Inge, please reach out to Sian at sian.jarvis@huma.com or Karen at karen.birmingham@huma.com

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health company, founded in 2011, that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with over 1.8 million active users. Its platform has been shown to almost double clinical capacity, reduce readmissions by over a third, enable better diversity, participant retention and protocol adherence, whilst allowing trials to run within weeks.

Huma's care and research digital technology extends across multiple disease areas and is cloud and device agnostic. Its regulated Software as a Medical Device enables remote patient monitoring powering, virtual care, Hospitals at Home, decentralized clinical trials and companion apps.

