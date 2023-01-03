Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. welcomes new Chief Executive Officer, Gene Caiazzo.

2023 Plans Forecast for Consolidated's operations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. ("Integrated Cannabis" or the "Company") (OTCPINK: IGPK) is pleased to share the following update.

Effective December 27, 2022, Gene Caiazzo became our sole Officer and the Chairman of the Board. Mathew Dwyer resigned from all positions and is no longer an Officer or Director of the Company.

Gene Caiazzo brings his strengths as a Chief Operating Officer to the Company. Five years ago, he purchased two entities to create Consolidated Apparel, Inc., has consistently increased sales while cutting costs, and brings true business operational experience to directing the Company's operations.

Gene Caiazzo completed an interview with Buffalo Fireside Chats on Friday, December 30. The interview can be watched here: https://tinyurl.com/4z4tt585

As we begin 2023 with a fresh start, here is some of what is planned for Consolidated's organic growth.

New equipment. There is a new type of transfer in the middle between a heat transfer and dye sublimation that will allow Consolidated to sell dark-colored garments. The ability to add dark-colored garments has the potential to add as much as 30% to our annual revenues once installed on an annual basis. New products. We will be launching new products throughout the year. We will use our propriety methods and fabric to bring products not currently on the market. Online retail store. We will be launching an online retail store for our existing products, new products, and overstock items. We do not advertise for sales currently, and yet we sell several hundred dollars a week. We have the potential for our online store to grow into a significant portion of our future revenue with 40%-50% margins. Increased inventory. We have worked out a deal with our supplier to front-load Consolidated with 20,000 shirts on consignment. We will pay for the shirts as they sell, allowing Consolidated to sell more products, by having access to the inventory to meet demand. This has the potential to add an additional 30% to our existing revenues on an annual basis once the build-out is complete and the shirts are in place.

We want to announce our new Shareholder phone line and email address: Phone/Text 954-235-2295 and Email: Shareholder@igpk.org. We will do our best to answer as many calls as possible, However, I strongly suggest sending an email for the fastest response.

Further updates are expected throughout the month regarding the progress on the California acquisitions, the launch of a new website for IGPK, and the name change.

