Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. Unveils New Website

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency and Program Manager, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. Its key features include a fresh modern design, improved functionality, and a more comprehensive user experience.

The website's newly enhanced content highlights Tangram's dedication to developing valuable programs that align with its brokers and customers. The site provides an in depth look at the company's various programs including animal welfare, captives, cyber, entertainment, janitorial and building services, kidnap, ransom & extortion, personal care & assisted living, portable sanitation, propane & fuel companies, security guards, and social services. The new site also provides easy-to-use downloadable resources for visitors and an insights section to enable visitors to stay in the know. These resources, along with future features to be released, will extend tools and information to brokers and business owners looking for industry specific insurance solutions.

"We are excited to launch a new website that reflects our Company's depth, creativity, and professionalism in the program space. We are constantly evolving as a team and expect our digital footprint to do the same," said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. "Tangram will continue to produce meaningful digital tools and materials for our customers and partners to utilize."

To see the site's refreshed and streamlined look and connect with a member of the Tangram team, visit the new website at tangramins.com.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

