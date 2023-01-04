Delek US Announces 2023 Capital Program

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) announced the 2023 capital spending budget of approximately $350 million on a consolidated basis. Growth capital is largely allocated toward expanding the gathering business in the Permian basin. Sustaining capital includes a planned turnaround at the Tyler Refinery in the first half of 2023.

The table below provides a breakdown of spending by segment as well as growth versus maintenance and regulatory spending.

Delek US - Capital Spending











($ in millions)

2023 Budget











Refining Segment







Regulatory

$ 21



Maintenance/Reliability/Sustaining

$ 176



Growth

$ 5



Total

$ 202











Logistic Segment







Regulatory

$ 13



Maintenance/Reliability/Sustaining

$ 2



Growth

$ 66



Total

$ 81











Retail Segment







Regulatory

$ -



Maintenance/Reliability/Sustaining

$ 27



Growth

$ 4



Total

$ 31











Corporate/Other







Regulatory

$ 1



Maintenance/Reliability/Sustaining

$ 33



Growth

$ 2



Total

$ 36











Consolidated







Regulatory

$ 35



Maintenance/Reliability/Sustaining

$ 238



Growth

$ 77



Total

$ 350



About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP ("Delek Logistics"). Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

