Fathom Holdings to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference as Part of its Expanded Investor Relations Program Led by Gateway Group

CARY, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has appointed Gateway Group ("Gateway"), a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to lead the Company's expanding investor relations initiatives.

Gateway is partnering with Fathom management to develop and implement a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning; strategic advisory services; and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key contacts in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing non-deal roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

"Our mission is to be the number one real estate brokerage in the U.S., offering a full-service model while providing our agents with the industry's best commission plans," said Fathom Founder and CEO Joshua Harley. "Our differentiated agency model and a clear line of sight to adjusted EBITDA profitability in the first half of 2023 offers a compelling investment thesis that we believe should be proactively communicated to an expanded institutional audience. We are on track for another strong year and are well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the future as we continue to disrupt the real estate industry and provide agents with the opportunity to keep significantly more of their hard-earned commission dollars.

"Gateway has a proven track record of helping growth companies like Fathom enhance their corporate profile and execute proactive outreach programs to establish and maintain long-term relationships with institutional investors and analysts. Gateway will help to ensure that investors properly understand and appreciate our vision and profitable growth strategy. We look forward to working closely with the Gateway team to deploy a proactive communications program as we continue executing our strategic growth plan."

In conjunction with Gateway's appointment, Harley and President and CFO Marco Fregenal will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Harley and Fregenal will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the conference on January 10-11, 2023. For more information about Fathom or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860 or FTHM@gatewayir.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gateway-grp.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect our management's beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgement of our management. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting our business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact our business. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

