HelpPays Contracts with KyckGlobal to Expand Payment Options and Underpin Global Growth Strategy

New domestic and cross-border disbursement methods will help HelpPays' realize its growth strategy into new markets, both in the U.S. and abroad

With KyckGlobal's all-in-one payments platform, HelpPays will improve the user experience by offering cross-border payments in both USD and local currency

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpPays , a peer-to-peer crowdfunding platform, and KyckGlobal, a financial technology firm specializing in scalable digital payments, recently announced an integration that will allow HelpPays to access global payment networks and expand domestic disbursement options.

HelpPays is a peer-to-peer marketplace in which individuals can crowdfund for unanticipated emergencies, such as medical and automotive expenses. HelpPays also facilitates person-to-person loans for similar unexpected life events, and promotes communication between the participants to build interpersonal connectivity, both domestically and around the world.

With KyckGlobal's cloud-based payments platform, HelpPays will simplify the user experience, allow users to select their preferred payment method, and allow international payees to receive payment in their local currency or in USD. KyckGlobal's payment type array originates from a single point of reconciliation and a single funding account, and includes numerous cross-border payment types to increase user adoption and drive growth.

"Transactions are the lifeblood of the fintech industry. Integrating KyckGlobal is important to HelpPays' success in delivering fast and secure disbursements in a scalable way. Additionally, our integration with KyckGlobal ensures HelpPays will always be on the cutting edge of payment solutions," said Shamari Benton, HelpPays CEO and cofounder.

"The KyckGlobal team is excited to empower HelpPays to enter the global marketplace," said Donald Boeding, CEO of KyckGlobal. "Our solution takes care of cross-border payments so that the HelpPays team can focus on other aspects of strategy fulfillment."

HelpPays enables direct donations and micro-lending through a peer-to-peer crowdfunding platform. HelpPays peer-to-peer crowdfunding platform supports financial inclusion and promotes sustainable communities through an open, transparent marketplace.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined money movement to accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today's most popular payment types from one point of reconciliation. When payers can issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal transforms how business gets done.

HelpPays: Shamari Benton | sbenton@helppays.com | 313-974-4053

KyckGlobal: Mark Brodbeck | mbrodbeck@kyckglobal.com | 678-640-9979

