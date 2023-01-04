Leading Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Yummi Karma Partners with Nabis, California's #1 Wholesale Platform, for Exclusive Distribution

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yummi Karma, the first state-licensed cannabis manufacturer in Orange County, has officially partnered with premier wholesale platform, Nabis, to expand distribution of its bestselling tinctures.

Leading Women Owned California Cannabis Tincture Rebrand Logo (PRNewswire)

This collaboration marks a new era for Yummi Karma as a private entity following its departure from The Parent Company. The brand is poised for continued growth as it joins Nabis's network of 200+ brands supplying top-tier products to nearly 100% of California's licensed dispensaries.

"While we were quiet in 2022, our team has been hustling to be positioned for a relentless 2023. We are thrilled to share our momentum and synergize with retail partners on this road to success," said Yummi Karma co-owner and CEO Krystal Kitahara.

"We're excited to add a female-founded legacy brand to our portfolio," said Jen Seo, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Nabis. "Yummi Karma was started by sisters, and we value their unique beginnings and evolution. We look forward to supporting their innovative approach as they scale state-wide with Nabis."

Despite a decline in cannabis sales across the nation, Ummi Karma remains on an upward trajectory. In addition to maximizing distribution, the company is rebranding with a design agency, Studio Linear. It has also reached significant milestones, including being named among the top 3 tincture brands in California and obtaining a coveted distribution license.

"We're steadfastly dedicated to helping more people access cannabis and are proud to build a meaningful legacy independently," said co-owner and CFO Chelsea Kitahara.

ABOUT YUMMI KARMA

Established in 2014 by sisters Krystal and Chelsea Kitahara, Yummi Karma is the first state-licensed manufacturer of cannabis products in Orange County. Its award-winning tinctures empower people to live well. Yummi Karma is equally devoted to social action, donating a portion of its proceeds to grassroots initiatives. Its annual Empower Women, Period campaign also draws awareness to period poverty.

Learn more: yummikarma.com

ABOUT NABIS

Nabis is the #1 cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 200 brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis's cutting-edge technology streamlines the wholesaling process; it provides fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, analytics, sales and marketing services that enable brands and retailers to scale.

Learn more: nabis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yummi Karma