MCCi Named GovTech 100 Company

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCi, an IT services company focused on delivering end-to-end content services and intelligent automation solutions, has been named to the 2023 GovTech 100.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States. This recognition is decided by industry experts, government employees, investors and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.

This marks the first time MCCi has made the GovTech 100 list.

According to Dustin Haisler, chief innovation and strategy officer for Government Technology, the recognized companies showed their ability to serve customers across multiple industry segments.

"This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations," Haisler said. "Gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics. Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments."

As a Laserfiche Solution Provider for more than 20 years, MCCi has deployed technology to help governments perform mission-critical work to serve their communities effectively. Their commitment to drive modernization efforts and increase efficiencies has improved both the citizen experience and back-office operations for award-winning government agencies across the U.S.

It is an effort that requires technology and expert implementation that is flexible enough to adapt to changing needs, according to MCCi CEO and President Donny Barstow.

"We have seen a shift in our clients' strategies in the last two years," Barstow said. "Cloud deployments and system integrations are part of every conversation from the outset. Our public sector clients seek resilient and scalable infrastructure and low/no-code platforms to drive enterprise adoption. Other drivers for this shift include supporting remote and hybrid work, increased demand for business process automation, and improving employee experience."

"The 2023 GovTech 100 recognition reflects the company's pride to be a trusted partner to more than 1,200 agencies who support our great nation," Barstow said.

"It is a privilege to work side-by-side with our clients to build solutions to their unique challenges. We are honored that Government Technology has selected us for this prestigious list among peers that truly drive resilient innovation in the public sector."

More about MCCi's technology, services and careers can be found at mccinnovations.com.

ABOUT MCCi

MCCi is a business process automation company that accelerates digital transformation by adding intelligence to your processes. As an IT services company with expertise in delivering end-to-end professional services provider, we provide our clients some of the leading technologies for business process automation, including Laserfiche for content services, Blue Prism for robotic process automation, ABBYY for intelligent capture, and One Span for digital signatures. We are a trusted partner to over 1,200 government organizations, including cities, counties, state agencies, special districts, K-12, and higher education.

