Ostro grows annual revenue by over 250%, closes Series B funding, celebrates co-founder

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostro, a leading healthcare engagement platform for consumers and HCPs, closed 2022 by celebrating a number of significant milestones: annual revenue growth of over 250%, Series B funding, a new website and brand identity, and a Forbes recognition for co-founder Ahmed Elsayyad.

"I've never been more energized about the future of Ostro than I am right now," said Chase Feiger, MD, CEO of Ostro. "When my co-founders and I started this company, we knew we had the potential to change the way life sciences approaches commercialization, shining a spotlight on consumerization, personalization, and engagement. This year, we started to see the whole industry shift in that direction."

In 2022, Ostro worked with many brands across top 10, mid-size, and smaller life sciences organizations - including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and digital therapeutics - to address multiple use cases for specialties like neurology, cardiovascular disease, pulmonology, infectious disease, women's health, and more. At the same time, Ostro launched a new website and brand identity, grew annual revenue by over 250%, increased the employee base by 50%, and closed an additional $45 million in funding from Founders Fund, Byers Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Greycroft, Bling Capital, Trust Ventures, and RRE Ventures, bringing total funding to over $55M.

In addition to its strong growth, the Ostro team celebrated a prestigious honor: Co-founder and President, Ahmed Elsayyad, was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 for healthcare.

"Nobody deserves this more than Ahmed," said Feiger. "For as long as I've known him, he's been laser-focused on selflessly delivering value to patients and HCPs. I'm so glad he's being recognized for his contributions to this industry."

In 2023, Ostro looks forward to building upon their success in 2022 and continuing to increase their client base, expand their product suite, and grow the Ostro team.

About Ostro

Ostro was founded to help millions of people live healthier lives by creating personalized healthcare journeys that boost engagement for consumers and HCPs, and drive value for life sciences brands. The Ostro platform is composed of Ostro Navigate, a 1:1 experience that offers consumers and HCPs a personalized journey to help address their needs; Ostro Attribute, an analytics product that connects brand marketing campaigns to clinical outcomes to increase the impact of commercial spend; and Ostro Consult, a telehealth experience that supports the engagement journey by connecting patients to an experienced and qualified clinician. For more information about Ostro, visit www.ostrohealth.com .

