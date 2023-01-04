PunchListUSA Appoints Real Estate Technology Veteran Doug Brien as Independent Board Member

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the first marketplace to digitize home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of home repairs, renovations and maintenance services, announced today the appointment of Doug Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of Mynd as an independent board member to join the Company's Board of Directors.

Brien is a seasoned real estate industry veteran having transformed how institutions purchase, manage and operate residential real estate at scale. He is the former CEO of Starwood Waypoint and Co-Founder of Waypoint Homes, where he built a $3 billion single family rental portfolio with over 17,000 rental units. Prior to his career in real estate, Brien was a placekicker for 12 years in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers.

"The PunchListUSA team and I are pleased to welcome Doug to our Board of Directors. This is a pivotal, high-growth period for our company and we will benefit from his experience as a successful founder who has scaled national platforms. We are excited to have him join our Board as we continue our mission to make homeownership more accessible and hassle-free," said Min Alexander, CEO and Co-Founder of PunchListUSA.

PunchListUSA closed an oversubscribed series A funding round in 2022, securing over $39M in capital. The Company's core services include repair, renovation and maintenance services with increasing investments in proprietary data applications and product development to create lifecycle insights and homeowner recommendations from exclusive access to home inspection data. Over the past year, PunchListUSA has grown its customer base to include over 150 national and regional brokerages, over 25 institutional owners, operators and iBuyers and over 45,000 users of its online estimate and ordering platform.

"PunchListUSA is delivering a critical service to homeowners, whether they own one home or thousands," said Doug Brien. "By empowering better outcomes for repairs, maintenance and renovations through data and insights, they are reducing barriers to homeownership. I look forward to supporting the Board, Min and her team in their next phase of growth."

Brien joins existing Board members Gregg Parise of Sweetwater Private Equity, Mark Dyne of Morpheus Ventures, John Cambier of IDEA Fund Partners, Min Alexander of PunchListUSA and seven Board observers representing major investors.

"The Board and I look forward to working with Doug to continue supporting the growth of PunchListUSA. Doug's experience will complement the expertise of Board members and observers representing private equity, venture capital, strategic business partners and seed investors," said Gregg Parise, Managing Partner of Sweetwater Private Equity. "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to scale this unique platform to serve homeowners and real estate professionals."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. The platform is powered by proprietary technology and data insights to deliver home repair, renovation and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation and direct integration with industry partners.

PunchListUSA has offices in Charleston, South Carolina and Irvine, California with operations in 14 major U.S. cities. Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate owner, operator and investor.

