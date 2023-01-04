Study shows video game industry leaves billions on the table

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the strong performance of the video game industry overall, a study by Blue Owl AI reveals billions in untapped revenue—and how it could be captured. The ongoing research, begun in 2019, reveals console and PC gamers' buying interests, behaviors, attitudes, and motivations.

This week, Blue Owl AI shared estimated short-term market opportunity for 10 titles released over a year ago showing over $1.5 billion left on the table.

TEN TITLES OVER 1 YEAR OLD WITH OVER $120 MILLION IN SHORT-TERM OPPORTUNITY*



Assassin's Creed Valhalla $181 Million Halo Infinite $174 Million Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $173 Million Resident Evil 3 Remake $171 Million Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time $167 Million Spider-Man $164 Million The Avengers $139 Million Assassin's Creed Odyssey $135 Million Red Dead Redemption 2 $124 Million Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $123 Million



*Gamers indicating high interest in buying at optimal price Source: Blue Owl AI Video Games Study updated January 2, 2023

"Video games is a hypercompetitive industry, with millions of titles vying for the gamer's dollar," says Jeff Brazell, Professor of Marketing at the University of Utah and CEO of Blue Owl AI. "It's hard to break through the noise to make gamers aware of your title and get them to consider it. It's much harder moving gamers from consideration to purchase or download."

So what can publishers do to capture the opportunities? "It's critical to continuously gather intelligence on market interest along with gamer attitudes, motivations, and preferences at each stage of the marketing funnel. In Blue Owl AI, we see the profile of gamers interested in a given title changes over time," continues Professor Brazell. "That means marketing messages that resonated and persuaded a month ago may not be effective today. Agile marketers use profile intelligence to change their messages to resonate with and persuade gamers who are ready to buy. And, it doesn't have to take long. Using Blue Owl intelligence, one publisher changed messaging and saw ROI of over 2,800% in 30 days."

Blue Owl AI gathers survey research 24/7/365, sizes opportunities, and profiles gamers so publishers can craft messages that win. Insights are delivered in seconds to web browsers on any device. These kinds of insights have been available to Fortune 500s, but until now have been out of reach for the video game industry. For information about this research, contact jeff.brazell@blueowlai.com.

