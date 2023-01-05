CME Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the markets open on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company's website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will also hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions.

A live audio Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.cmegroup.com. Following the conference call, an archived recording will be available at the same site. Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial 877-236-8674 if calling from within the United States, or +1 212-231-2928 if calling from outside the United States, at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

