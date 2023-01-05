Do you have a special pet with a big heart to help others?

Enter Pet Partners' 2023 Pet of the Year competition and raise money for a great cause!

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the US, is proud to announce the national search for its 2023 Pet of the Year. The event is a six-week fundraising competition that takes place February 1-March 15. If you think your pet can dazzle and motivate your friends, family, and community to give to a good cause, it's time to nominate them!

The 2023 Pet of the Year title is awarded to the pet whose team raises the most funds during the six-week competition.

You don't need to have a registered therapy animal to compete, all pets are welcome! You can nominate your pet or someone else's. Some families chose to remember and celebrate the lives of their much-loved pets who have passed away by competing in their memory.

While being cute is a definite plus for candidates, the 2023 title will go to the pet whose team raises the most funds during the competition.

The winner will be announced and crowned on March 16 in a virtual celebration. There are also some amazing prizes for the effort, including a professional photo shoot, media interviews, and lots of pet-focused products worth thousands of dollars.

The fundraiser couldn't come at a more critical time. "The need for therapy animals in our nation's hospitals, schools, and other public places has never been higher. With hospitals full and many people feeling stress due to life's challenges, people need pets to help ease mental health issues," said C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners.

Last year's winner was Happy Happy Hazel, a French bulldog from Texas who is a Pet Partners registered therapy dog. Hazel and her human, Sara, raised over $30,000 for Pet Partners. However, more than 55 pet candidates participated last year, with the average amount raised around $900. Every dollar raised is important!

Pet Partners Pet of the Year helps fund the education and registration of thousands of therapy animal teams that make millions of visits every year. Pet Partners' Therapy Animal Program is made up of therapy animal teams who bring comfort and joy to people in facility settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries, airports, and at workplace well-being events. Learn more about Pet Partners at petpartners.org.

For more information on Pet Partners Pet of the Year, visit petpartners.org/petoftheyear.

