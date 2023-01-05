Dr. Peter Geldner is Pioneering Emface and Emsculpt Procedures, the Latest Technologies To Help Patients Look Years Younger

Dr. Peter Geldner is Pioneering Emface and Emsculpt Procedures, the Latest Technologies To Help Patients Look Years Younger

The Needle-free, Laser-free Procedures are Painless and Require No Downtime

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Geldner M.D., renowned plastic surgeon and founder of The Geldner Center Chicago, is the first in Chicago to offer Emface, a new needle-free and laser-free technology that makes patients look years younger. Emface is a procedure combining radio frequency waves that heat the dermis layer and muscle activation technology to restore and elevate support of facial tissue.

The intensive electrical stimulation restores muscle tone, and radio frequency (RF) helps to build collagen and elastin in your face. This rejuvenates your face in a completely natural way by treating both aspects of facial aging: loss of collagen, and muscle volume.

Unlike lasers, microdermabrasion or dry needling - procedures that may require numbing and recovery time -- Emface works non-invasively and painlessly. A practitioner simply adheres the device's three electrodes onto strategic points of the face to target the muscles that are responsible for lifting your brows and cheeks — so, one on the forehead, and one on each cheek. Using electrical stimulation, Emface contracts the muscles. Each treatment lasts roughly 20 to 30 minutes and is painless. It is suggested to have four treatment sessions for best results.

Dr. Geldner is also the first to offer Emsculpt Neo, which is a non-invasive application using highly focused electromagnetic energy forcing muscles to contract and ultimately tightening and toning areas of the body.

The Geldner Center is offering special pricing for Emface and Emsculpt. In addition, patients who purchase two syringes of filler get the 3rd one for half price. These offers will be good through January 31. For more information, call 312-981-4440.

Peter Geldner , M.D.

Peter D. Geldner, M.D. is one of the nation's top plastic surgeons and founder of The Geldner Center, with locations in Chicago and the western suburbs. Dr. Geldner collaborates with patients to assure the proper procedure is performed and the best possible results are achieved. Under his direction, The Geldner Center has emerged as a premier practice for plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery and aesthetic procedures, with a unique concierge characteristic that prioritizes patients' needs clinically, emotionally, and logistically.

For more information about Dr. Geldner, visit mygeldnercenter.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Geldner Center