HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS REAL ESTATE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE O&S INSURANCE BROKERAGE GROUP, INC. AND OSA INSURANCE BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC IN NEW JERSEY

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired The O&S Insurance Brokerage Group, Inc. and OSA Insurance Brokerage Services, LLC (collectively, OSA Insurance Brokerage Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With offices in New Jersey and New York, OSA Insurance Brokerage Services specializes in commercial insurance services for clients in the real estate industry, including real estate owners, developers, contractors, management companies and condominium/co-op. Max Osa, Managing Partner, and the OSA Insurance Brokerage Services team, will join Hub Northeast.

"The OSA Insurance Brokerage Services team has a long track record of sustained success with high performance standards, thanks in large part to their unwavering commitment to being exceptional risk advisors for the clients they serve in the real estate industry," said Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast. "Max and his team of insurance professionals will complement Hub Northeast's longstanding commitment to serving real estate clients in the Tri-State market with the highest quality services and insurance placement capabilities."

