TECH AND GAMING ICON MIKE WANN WORKING WITH BEKO TO BUILD NET ZERO CASE STUDY HOUSE

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As chief strategy officer for Super League Gaming, Michael Wann spends most of his days building games and open-world gaming platforms that empower game developers, players and fans to rock the metaverse.

But for his latest venture, the design and construction of the world's most accessible net zero carbon home, Wann is playing a game he feels he simply can't lose.

"We can only realistically reduce our collective carbon footprint and become a sustainable society if we succeed at building truly sustainable homes – so the challenge becomes making sustainable design and construction attainable to all," said Wann. "Clearly, the stakes are high. I'm creating my eco-friendly dream home to show the world that net zero carbon living can be accessible, easy and surprisingly affordable."

Pivotal to the fulfillment of Wann's vision is an agreement with Beko Home Appliances to create the world's first two Beko Healthy Kitchens as part of Beko's industry-leading sustainability initiative that seeks to replace the reputation of the kitchen from top energy offender to the center of a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

In honor of the Consumer Electronics show (CES)-worthy technology in the appliances to be featured in the two kitchens, Beko and Wann are jointly announcing the revolutionary new home today at CES as well as the posting of a new video explaining the Wann Family vision for net-zero living. Beko is at CES to discuss its involvement in the project and to showcase its HarvestFresh technology, a three-color system that mimics the 24-hour sun cycle in its refrigerator crisper drawers to extend produce freshness and essential vitamin content.

A driving force behind multiple technology and entertainment brands over the past decade, Wann was instrumental in the growth of Tastemade, Fullscreen (now New Warner Media) and Mobcrush, and was CEO of Mobcrush when it was acquired by Super League Gaming in 2021. He helped build multi-channel-network (MCN) brands SpinMedia and Demand Media, and has led busines-development efforts at Amazon and MSNBC. Beyond the virtual world, he is most passionate about making sustainable living a reality for his wife and two kids.

Wann is building the 4,300-sq.-ft., three-level home in Santa Monica, Calif., with his wife, Tara, as both a personal residence for his family and a working showcase of the latest sustainable design and construction products, practices and trends.

To ensure a truly collaborative effort, Wann recruited a number of best-in-class sustainable brands to contribute their most advanced, environmentally friendly products available at national retailers, including FENIX®, GE Lighting , Savant Systems , Oliver Space, Plantable , Smartflower and others.

For the Beko Healthy Kitchens, Beko is donating 16 of its latest, most tech-advanced cooking, cooling and cleaning appliances featuring the EPA's highest ENERGY STAR® ratings for electrical efficiency plus proprietary technologies designed to provide health, wellness and sustainability benefits.

The two custom kitchens include a 145-sq.-ft. downstairs chef's kitchen and 152-sq.-ft. open-floor-plan family kitchen in the same vertical space. Beko's Healthy Kitchen initiative brings together designers, nutritionists and strategic partners to reimagine the kitchen as the intersection of health, wellness and sustainability in the American home.

"It seems only fitting that one of the world's most sustainable homes and a global example of attainable net zero living will debut the world's first two Beko Healthy Kitchens, which were also designed to prove that sustainability is within reach of all homeowners," said Beko U.S. Vice President of Marketing Justin Reinke. "Michael, Tara, and the design and construction teams have been tremendous partners in our collective quest for a more sustainable future."

