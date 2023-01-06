Car IQ Partners With BlackBerry IVY For CES: Showcases New Vehicle Wallet That Lets Drivers Pay Right from Their Dash

Drivers Can Pay For Gas, Tolls, Parking, EV Charging, Without Use of Credit Card

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car IQ Inc., the first payment network for cars, today announced it is partnering with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to demonstrate a new in-dash vehicle-wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that connects vehicles to merchants and enables customers to pay right from the dash of their car.

At the BlackBerry booth (4025, West Hall, LVCC), Car IQ will demonstrate the first embedded vehicle wallet powered by BlackBerry IVY™ that embeds payments directly in the car, providing drivers access to a one stop shop for all vehicle needs including paying for fuel, EV charging, tolls, parking, service & repairs and more. In addition to payments, BlackBerry will also demonstrate how merchants and OEMs can push offers and incentives to drivers and passengers alike.

"Our strategic partnership with BlackBerry allows us to offer a simpler payment experience via BlackBerry IVY that lets car owners connect their vehicles directly to their bank accounts and automatically pay for services without needing to add a credit card," said Sterling Pratz , CEO at Car IQ. "We believe the next generation of payments will center around the vehicle wallet, allowing auto OEMs to add wallets to their cars and enabling secure payment transactions."

"BlackBerry IVY is providing Car IQ customers the ability to transact seamlessly across a large network of merchants right from their vehicle without a physical credit card," said Vito Giallorenzo , SVP, General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry. "The technology can connect to OEMs who can create custom commerce experiences for their customers without sending user data to the cloud and has the ability to add prepaid services to the vehicle at the time of sale."

Car IQ® Pay is accepted at over 21,500+ fuel stations nationwide including Shell, Sunoco and Kum & Go and now offers fleets and consumer vehicles the ability to pay for EV charging, nationwide tolling, and parking without the use of a credit card. Using Car IQ to refuel is simple: locate the nearest participating gas station, add the pump number to Car IQ Pay, refuel the vehicle, replace the pump and leave. Car IQ Pay facilitates payment and the receipt is sent to the car's account.

About Car IQ Inc.

Car IQ Inc. has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Using Car IQ Pay vehicles can automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking, EV charging, and more. Car IQ's payment solution delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants.

