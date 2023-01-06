Carousel Motor Group to Acquire Hudson Ford

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carousel Motor Group, a group of dealerships with a distinctive portfolio of automotive names, announced today that it has acquired Hudson Ford, the number one selling Ford dealership in Wisconsin for the last 5 years.

The acquisition of the Hudson Ford dealership, located at 2020 Crest View Drive, Hudson, WI, near I-94 and Carmichael Road, marks Carousel Motor Group's first Ford dealership in its portfolio and entry into the Wisconsin market.

"We are not only privileged to represent the Ford Brand, but to continue building on Hudson Ford's exceptional reputation in the community - - this is a true testament to the highly talented team who have built such a great culture. This acquisition is a natural fit within our portfolio of reputable brands and reinforces our plan for continued strategic growth and value creation. We truly appreciate Mark Swelland, CEO & President of Hudson Ford, his business partner Gary Embretson and Jonathan Nissly, COO and GM, for both their leadership in making this such a fantastic dealership and for entrusting us with its future," said Chase Hawkins, Carousel Motor Group's CEO and President.

"Carousel Motor Group mirrors the values of Hudson Ford. They really care about their employees and customers, and we are excited to have them guide this organization to the next level," said Mark Swelland, CEO & President of Hudson Ford.

Hudson Ford sells both new and pre-owned vehicles in a recently remodeled facility. The dealership also includes an Abra full-service collision center, that is aluminum certified, and an on-site detail center, servicing drivers throughout St. Croix County and eastern Minnesota.

Ford has the highest loyalty ranking among truck brands, according to J.D. Powers, and for the second time in a row, Ford is ranked the top automotive brand in the World Benchmarking Alliances 2022 Corporate Human Rights - - making it one of the most valuable global brands.

The acquisition of Hudson Ford brings the total number of new vehicle franchised Dealerships owned and operated by Carousel Motor Group to nine, along with Carousel Online, a direct-to-consumer pre-owned automotive ecommerce site.

About Carousel Motor Group

We are a group of dealerships serving the Twin Cities region with a distinctive portfolio of automotive brands. We always strive for a premium customer experience with a brand-first philosophy that is unique in the industry. Whether customers come to us for Porsche, Ferrari, Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep Ram, Audi, BMW, or Chevrolet, we put their passion for the brand at the center of our relationship. We are proud to have been named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for 2021 and 2022.

