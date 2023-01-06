Genesis Park Invests in Le Sueur Incorporated

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Le Sueur Incorporated ("LSI" or the "Company"). Genesis Park provided a debt and equity investment alongside Ironwood Capital to support the acquisition of LSI by Delos Capital and The Silverfern Group.

LSI, based in Le Sueur, MN, is a leading supplier of complex and pressure-tight aluminum castings and plastic injection molding components. LSI utilizes permanent mold, sand casting, die casting, plastic injection molding, and precision machining manufacturing processes, along with its dedicated engineering team, to provide customers with the most cost-effective method of manufacturing.

Curtis Hartman, Managing Partner of Genesis Park said, "LSI is a 77-year-old, 3rd generation, family business. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from the continued onshoring of U.S. manufacturing driven by supply chain disruption and geopolitical risk. We are thrilled to partner with an experienced investor group and management team to support the Company through this next phase of growth."

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm. Its current investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Genesis Park supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $2 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Managed by four experienced investment professionals with broad regional relationships, Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

About Le Sueur Incorporated

Founded in 1946 and based in Le Sueur, MN, LSI is a leading supplier of complex and pressure-tight aluminum castings and plastic injection molding components. For more information, visit www.lesueurinc.com.

