Gotcha Covered opens fourth location in Illinois

VOLO, Ill. , Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, announced its fourth location in Illinois with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Lake County. The new home-based center is owned and operated by Adam Cacioppo.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Lake County including Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Deerfield, Vernon Hills, Indian Creek, Buffalo Grove, Mundelein, Lake Zurich, Long Grove, Kildeer, Hawthorn Woods and Wauconda. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, our window treatment consultative services are second-to-none. That is a badge we proudly wear on our sleeve," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "As we continue to thrive and grow, adding a fourth location in Illinois was a great decision. Adam has the right attitude and mindset to represent the Gotcha Covered brand, and Lake County is gaining a great asset for their community."

Cacioppo brings 20-plus years of craft work experience working in the commercial building sector. He has managed the designs and installation of high-end commercial windows and architectural metal works for some of the most scrutinizing contractors, architects, designers and investors. He has also worked on the window facades of some of the most exclusive buildings in the Chicago skyline.

While researching business opportunities in home services, he came across Gotcha Covered. After months of diligence, research and conversations with Gotcha Covered and its franchise owners, he determined the company was in alignment with his skills and goals.

"The operations, support and business model were unmatched," said Cacioppo. "I really liked that they allowed me the space to do my diligence. I also liked that they presented a super family-focused mentality. It's been a great experience so far."

"I envision being a premium provider of window fashions to families in my area with unmatched service and attention to detail," Cacioppo continued. "Exceeding expectations and helping people bring their visions to life and building one long-term relationship at a time is my ultimate goal."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Lake County, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/lake-county/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

